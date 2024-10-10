Heroes & Villains Unveils New Weapon X Gear That Deadpool & Wolverine Fans Will Love [Exclusive]
"Deadpool & Wolverine" was one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer, and could have been the biggest if it wasn't for Joy and Anxiety and all of those irresistible emotions from "Inside Out 2" becoming the biggest animated movie of all time and sitting in the #1 spot on the 2024 box office charts. But if Wade Wilson and Logan are your favorite mutants, then this new collection of apparel and accessories should grab your attention.
Heroes & Villains, the purveyors of stylish pop culture-inspired clothing and gear, are releasing a new Weapon X collection that's inspired by Wolverine and Deadpool. More specifically, it's centered on the characters being part of the experimental program that turned them both into deadly mutants. Weapon X was first mentioned in "The Incredible Hulk" #180 back in 1974, the same issue where Wolverine debuts (which got a nod in "Deadpool & Wolverine), and it would become even more fleshed out with a full storyline that began in 1991.
Available for purchase starting on October 17 when it debuts on the show floor at New York Comic-Con, the Heroes & Villains Weapon X collection includes graphic tees, stylish hoodies, hats, and premium jackets to wear, as well as accessories like backpacks and duffel bags, all taking inspiration from Deadpool and Wolverine's tumultuous and complex journeys over the years.
Ahead of the collection's debut at NYCC, /Film is pleased to provide an exclusive sneak peek at the entire collection of Deadpool and Wolverine gear that fans can get their hands on this fall.
A plethora of Weapon X t-shirts
First up, if you're a longtime fan of the Weapon X storyline from Marvel Comics, there's a t-shirt box set featuring three of the most famous Weapon X experiment subjects, as well as one deeper cut for the true fans. Packed in a box designed to look like the classified files of the Weapon X program, you'll find four t-shirts featuring Wolverine, Deadpool, Sabretooth, and Maverick. All characters were part of the mysterious program, and their shirts feature artwork straight from Marvel Comics.
However, this Weapon X t-shirt box set will only be available to attendees at New York Comic-Con, so if you're looking to snag one, make sure you check out the Heroes & Villains booth at the convention while supplies last.
Thankfully, Heroes & Villains also has a collection of t-shirts that will be readily available for anyone to grab from their online shop. While the offerings aren't as diverse as the NYCC t-shirt collection, there are still some cool designs featuring some signature artwork of Wolverine's most famous looks, as well as a gruesome version of Deadpool before we put on the red suit he's best known for wearing today.
Hoodies and jackets for Logan and Wade Wilson
T-shirts are always a good option, but when the weather cools down, you're gonna need an extra layer. Rather than hiding your Deadpool and Wolverine fandom, you can suit up and keep warm with the Heroes & Villains collection of Weapon X jackets and hoodies.
First up, we've got a Wolverine jacket that takes inspiration from Logan's signature winter wear that he's been seen wearing in Marvel Comics and "X-Men: The Animated Series." The jacket is typically paired with jeans and a yellow flannel shirt (the latter featured in the jacket's interior), and this one even has a faux fur collar. However, there are a couple of additional accents that make it more than a cosplay jacket. The sides feature the black triangles that adorn Wolverine's X-Men suit, and the back features comic art of his claws and the Weapon X logo.
Meanwhile, a pair of jackets for Wade Wilson take direct inspiration from the Weapon X program's government and military background. Each jacket has an army green color and accents that directly reference Deadpool himself. One has a more tactical military field style, and it includes patches and embroidery with the name of Wade Wilson, the X-Men logo, a Canadian maple leaf, and Deadpool's own icon taking up the backside of the jacket. The other is a fleece pullover with military flair, a mercenary label, and the logos of both X-Men and Deadpool.
Surely all of these will keep you warm, whether you're on a deadly mission or just camping with the rest of your comic book nerd friends.
If you're looking to keep it a little more casual, there are also several new hoodie options in the Heroes & Villains Weapon X collection. First up, there's this Weapon X hoodie featuring screen-printed comic artwork of Wolverine screaming and waking up while having his mind manipulated, an iconic image after his entire skeleton has been coated with adamantium. But this one is strictly a New York Comic-Con exclusive.
For those who won't be in attendance at the convention, there's still one other hoodie option inspired by Wolverine and Charles Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. Presented in a collegiate style, this hoodie features a yellow and gray color scheme inspired by one of Wolverine's classic looks, and the back features fabric patches that say "Logan" and "74," a tribute to the year Wolverine debuted in Marvel Comics.
Hats for proud mutants and mouthy mercenaries
No matter how big of a fan you are, there are certainly times when you don't want to be totally covered in the pop culture iconography of your favorite characters. But maybe just a touch of your favorite Marvel Comics characters couldn't hurt. That's where these new hats from Heroes & Villains come into play.
For those who love a good trucker hat, there are two available in honor of both Deadpool and Wolverine. The Deadpool hat features a patch with the character's black icon and text that says "Deadpool Mercenary" around it. Meanwhile, the Wolverine hat has a trapezoidal patch that says "Weapon X Mutant" and it looks like something Logan might wear while working at a logging facility up in Canada.
If you'd prefer a more traditional baseball cap, there's the Weapon X Test Subject hat, which has embroidery that says "Mutant" printed upside down. Why is the text upside down? I'm not sure, but I'd like to think it's so Spider-Man can read it when he's hanging off a street lamp or something.
With winter coming up, Heroes & Villains also has a more subtle Deadpool beanie that's simply a black knit hat featuring a patch that says "Wilson" and "Mercenary" with an embroidered Deadpool icon. Looks like it would be good for wearing on a stakeout, but it would function just as well for shoveling snow.
Bags for long journeys of self-discovery
Finally, both Wolverine and Deadpool have been known to do their fair amount of traveling. While Deadpool's mercenary adventures often take him around the world to dispatch with various deadly bounties, Wolverine occasionally has to take a sojourn to think about his past and sort out the trauma that he always seems to be dealing with. If you ever find yourself on one of these journeys, these Deadpool and Wolverine bags from Heroes & Villains should be helpful.
First up, there's a Logan travel backpack, which measures 12" W x 19" H x 5.5" D and comes packed with pockets for everything you might need on the go, including a padded tablet slide pocket and an external zip compartment that fits a 17" laptop computer. Inside, there are also straps for cord organization, as well as a place for a water bottle, and the front main compartment opens all the way down for easy access to everything inside. Plus, the bag has a built-in trolley sleeve to fit around the handle of a suitcase, and that feature also doubles as a secret pocket to house valuables like passports. As a bonus aesthetic touch, there are interchangeable, velcro-backed patches that have various areas for placement.
Meanwhile, Deadpool gets a double dose of cool accessories. First, there's a duffle bag that's perfect for traveling. In addition to the roomy main compartment (the entire bag measures 20.5" W X 12" H X 12" D), there's a separate PVC compartment for storing wet or damp items, as well as a side shoe compartment with ventilation, in case it's a smelly day for the Merc with a Mouth. There are plenty of other pockets for storing all of your items, including a large back mesh pocket that can hold larger items like a towel or a yoga mat. This one also has an area for velcro patches, but additional patches aren't included.
Inside your Deadpool duffel bag, you can also have a matching toiletry bag (measuring 9" W X 5" H X 5" D) with the same military-style exterior and embroidered patch. The interior also has elastic bands for organization and mesh slide pockets.
Starting October 17, head over to Heroes & Villains to purchase these items from the Weapon X collection.