Heroes & Villains Unveils New Weapon X Gear That Deadpool & Wolverine Fans Will Love [Exclusive]

"Deadpool & Wolverine" was one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer, and could have been the biggest if it wasn't for Joy and Anxiety and all of those irresistible emotions from "Inside Out 2" becoming the biggest animated movie of all time and sitting in the #1 spot on the 2024 box office charts. But if Wade Wilson and Logan are your favorite mutants, then this new collection of apparel and accessories should grab your attention.

Heroes & Villains, the purveyors of stylish pop culture-inspired clothing and gear, are releasing a new Weapon X collection that's inspired by Wolverine and Deadpool. More specifically, it's centered on the characters being part of the experimental program that turned them both into deadly mutants. Weapon X was first mentioned in "The Incredible Hulk" #180 back in 1974, the same issue where Wolverine debuts (which got a nod in "Deadpool & Wolverine), and it would become even more fleshed out with a full storyline that began in 1991.

Available for purchase starting on October 17 when it debuts on the show floor at New York Comic-Con, the Heroes & Villains Weapon X collection includes graphic tees, stylish hoodies, hats, and premium jackets to wear, as well as accessories like backpacks and duffel bags, all taking inspiration from Deadpool and Wolverine's tumultuous and complex journeys over the years.

Ahead of the collection's debut at NYCC, /Film is pleased to provide an exclusive sneak peek at the entire collection of Deadpool and Wolverine gear that fans can get their hands on this fall.