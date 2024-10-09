One Of The Creepiest Scenes In Terrifier 2 Was A Total Accident [Exclusive]

Somewhere around the midpoint of "Terrifier 2," Art has already set his sights on his destined opponent, Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera). Knowing that defeating her will take more than a random assault, he's decided to break her spirit by going after her friends and loved ones first, starting with poor Allie (Casey Hartnett), who is doomed as soon as Art turns up at her doorstep trick or treating. In true Art fashion, the killer isn't in a huge hurry to do the deed and takes a bit of a breather before committing one of the most heinous murders in slasher history.

Apparently, this respite was not the original plan, as /Film's Jacob Hall learned while speaking to Leone, co-star Chris Jericho, and Art the Clown himself, David Howard Thornton. As Thornton told Hall during Fantastic Fest 2024:

"I remember in part two when it's a scene that we came up [with] basically out of the blue and it was a happy accident. I was originally supposed to come smashing through this window to go after Allie and just chase her up the stairs. And when we got the window, it was already broken and it was the middle of night [so] we couldn't get a new window. And so Damien and a few of us just put our heads together. And we had this little bit of a thing that we thought we were going to have halfway through it and we're like, 'Well, why don't we just put that here and add more to it, where Art's just making himself at home and he's just getting a drink of water?' And I feel that's so much more creepy in that way. This guy is so confident in what he's about to do."

As Jericho was quick to point out, the visual of an already-broken window only added to the moment's eerie suspense, even as Art happily got himself a drink:

"Also, just the fact that the mirror or the window was already broken, that was way scarier than if you came through it. Because imagine going downstairs, you're like, 'Holy s–t, there's something in here. I don't know what it is.' It was a great scene."

The moment works on multiple levels: it adds that layer of suspense to an otherwise humorous bit, and yet the scene as a whole is a cleverly mean-spirited way of getting the audience to let their guard down a little bit before Leone unleashes the movie's most violent sequence on them. If there's one scene that encapsulates what the spirit of "Terrifier" is all about, it's this one.