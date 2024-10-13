What Happened To Kelly Rohrbach's Cassidy Reid On Yellowstone?

In the show, an explanation is eventually given for Cassidy's absence, but it doesn't come until the third episode of season 3, so fans are left wondering where she ended up for seven episodes. As noted by TVLine, future governor Lynelle Perry (Wendy Moniz-Grillo) is the one who breaks the news about Cassidy, explaining to former A.G. Mike Stewart (Timothy Carhart) that after a brief run as Montana's A.G., Cassidy was tapped to become the Attorney General for the United States as a whole. For once, a character on "Yellowstone" was promoted off the show, not killed off. The episode, "An Acceptable Surrender," aired in 2020, so despite the show's purposefully vague political landscape, it seems possible that Cassidy ended up working for Donald Trump (or his fictional equivalent).

In real life, Rohrbach married Walmart heir Steuart Walton in 2019, and according to the Financial Express, she became part of "America's wealthiest family," whose net worth was up to $274 billion as of early 2024. I'm pretty sure almost anybody in Rohrbach's position would stop acting if they ended up a billionaire, but Rohrbach also potentially took time off because she got pregnant with the pair's first child in 2021, according to Page Six. Per the Financial Express, the pair have homes in Arkansas and Malibu, and Rohrbach is taking flying lessons from Walton, who is a pilot. Aside from her "Yellowstone" appearance, the actor was last credited in Woody Allen's 2019 film "A Rainy Day in New York."

After a nearly two-year-long midseason hiatus during which series star Kevin Costner left the show, "Yellowstone" is finally due to return to Paramount Network on November 10, 2024. The second half of season 5 is being advertised as the show's final stretch of episodes, though according to some reports, it may not mark the last we'll see of either Kelly Reilly's Beth or Cole Hauser's Rip.