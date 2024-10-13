What Happened To Kelly Rohrbach's Cassidy Reid On Yellowstone?
Plenty of characters have came and gone from the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch over the popular Paramount series' five-ish seasons and counting. While some have made their exit via the "train station" after making enemies of the Dutton family, a few "Yellowstone" characters with potential simply left the show for one benign reason or another. Cassidy Reid (Kelly Rohrbach), the blonde prosecutor who ran for state Attorney General in season 2 before vanishing after just four episodes, is one of them.
At the beginning of "Yellowstone" season 2, Cassidy was introduced as a potential alternative to Jamie (Wes Bentley) on the A.G. ballot, and Jamie's adoptive dad (and frequent antagonist) John (Kevin Costner) ended up backing Cassidy instead. Black sheep Jamie (who we definitely think will die in season 5, by the way) was initially open to double-crossing the Dutton family in a bid for a powerful position, but he eventually backed out of the election, so Cassidy won by default. By the sixth episodes of season 2, though, Cassidy was gone, and "Baywatch" and "Ocean's 8" actor Rohrbach disappeared with her.
The attorney general got promoted offscreen
In the show, an explanation is eventually given for Cassidy's absence, but it doesn't come until the third episode of season 3, so fans are left wondering where she ended up for seven episodes. As noted by TVLine, future governor Lynelle Perry (Wendy Moniz-Grillo) is the one who breaks the news about Cassidy, explaining to former A.G. Mike Stewart (Timothy Carhart) that after a brief run as Montana's A.G., Cassidy was tapped to become the Attorney General for the United States as a whole. For once, a character on "Yellowstone" was promoted off the show, not killed off. The episode, "An Acceptable Surrender," aired in 2020, so despite the show's purposefully vague political landscape, it seems possible that Cassidy ended up working for Donald Trump (or his fictional equivalent).
In real life, Rohrbach married Walmart heir Steuart Walton in 2019, and according to the Financial Express, she became part of "America's wealthiest family," whose net worth was up to $274 billion as of early 2024. I'm pretty sure almost anybody in Rohrbach's position would stop acting if they ended up a billionaire, but Rohrbach also potentially took time off because she got pregnant with the pair's first child in 2021, according to Page Six. Per the Financial Express, the pair have homes in Arkansas and Malibu, and Rohrbach is taking flying lessons from Walton, who is a pilot. Aside from her "Yellowstone" appearance, the actor was last credited in Woody Allen's 2019 film "A Rainy Day in New York."
After a nearly two-year-long midseason hiatus during which series star Kevin Costner left the show, "Yellowstone" is finally due to return to Paramount Network on November 10, 2024. The second half of season 5 is being advertised as the show's final stretch of episodes, though according to some reports, it may not mark the last we'll see of either Kelly Reilly's Beth or Cole Hauser's Rip.