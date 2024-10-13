The Correct Order To Watch The Exorcist Movies

A film historian might argue that the modern notion of the "blockbuster" wasn't born until 1975. It was that year that Steven Spielberg's "Jaws" was booked to open in hundreds of theaters simultaneously, a practice that was still uncommon at the time. In so doing, "Jaws" essentially created the "opening weekend," a notion that Hollywood is still enamored of to this day. Additionally, "Jaws" ramped up the marketing blitz, flooding advertising spaces with the "Jaws" logo. Giant commercial entertainments haven't been the same since. "Jaws" kicked the door down.

Of course, two years before, "The Exorcist" had already helped get that door unlocked. It wasn't opened as widely as "Jaws," but "The Exorcist" had staying power. It opened the day after Christmas in 1973, and ran in theaters continuously for 105 straight weeks. It has the biggest Christmas opening weekend of all time, only beaten by "Titanic" 34 years later. The world, it seemed, was ready for demons and monsters.

"The Exorcist" is also an excellent movie. Quiet, terse, and intense, it tells the story of a put-upon mother and working actress Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) as she discovers that her 12-year-old daughter Regan (Linda Blair) has fallen under the influence of Satan. For the bulk of "The Exorcist," no one can say what is happening to the poor girl, and why she speaks in demonic voices. Only Father Karras (Jason Miller), a sad priest with no faith, can solve the problem. The film climaxes with Karras and the elderly Father Merrin (Max Von Sydow) performing the exorcism heard 'round the world.

While a fine stand-alone drama, "The Exorcist" was too big a hit not to sequelize. William Friedkin's original spawned its first sequel in 1977, and additional follow-ups came in 1990, 2004, 2005, and 2023. This is to say nothing of the hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of "Exorcist" knock-offs that have also arisen in the last 51 years.

As of this writing, there are six official films in the "Exorcist" canon, with one on the way.