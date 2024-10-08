The Real Reason Joker 2 Cut Lady Gaga's Improvised Same-Sex Kiss

The trouble for Todd Phillips' "Joker: Folie à Deux" started in early September at the Venice International Film Festival, when the long-awaited sequel to the 2019 blockbuster screened to mixed reviews. Given that the first film won the Golden Lion, Venice's top prize, five years ago, people began to second guess their early awards predictions for the sequel. Perhaps Phoenix, who took home the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck aka the Joker, wasn't a lock for a second nomination. As for Lady Gaga, who was expected to be the film's scene stealer as Harleen "Lee" Quinzel aka Harley Quinn, it wasn't encouraging that some reviewers felt she'd been underutilized.

Matters only got worse for "Joker: Folie à Deux." The film's box office tracking kept getting lower and lower as its projected opening weekend went from an estimated $70 million opening to $50 million. Then the second round of reviews came in, and they were mostly negative (whereas the original "Joker" drew criticism for being potentially inflammatory in its depiction of an antihero who goes on a killing spree). By the time the "Joker" sequel was finally ready to get out of the gate, the tracking made a $50 debut opening appear out of reach.

To say the moviegoer's word of mouth for "Joker: Folie à Deux" has been brutal is an understatement. The film registered a D Cinemascore — lower than the previous weekend's box office fiasco, Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis" — as fans took to social media to vent their spleens. There was a palpable sense of betrayal from these people, which is always a little scary. It's only a movie, guys. One particularly furious camp was Lady Gaga's Little Monsters, which tried to prove via cut scenes from the movie's trailers that her part had been shaved down in editing.

One moment fans felt was egregiously missing was from a photo that went viral during the shooting, where Gaga kisses a woman in the crowd outside of the courthouse (see below). Where did that go, and why was it cut? Phillips explained its excision to Entertainment Weekly.