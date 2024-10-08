Matt Damon's Contagion Has An Unexpected Link To Kamala Harris

Steven Soderbergh's "Contagion" was one of the best films of 2011, but, for reasons that continue to not make a good deal of sense to me, Warner Bros. did not run a vigorous awards campaign for it in what wound up being an unusually uncompetitive year (which is how uninspired tripe like "The Artist" wins the Oscar for Best Picture). The film's baffling lack of a prestige play that year was underscored nine years later when, while in Covid lockdown, people the world over discovered that Matt Damon starred in a movie about a pandemic that was disquietingly true to our then situation. This was a great, prescient piece of work from a master filmmaker. It shouldn't have taken a real-life catastrophe to drive this home.

People are still catching up with "Contagion" three years after the first round of vaccines brought back a sense of semi-normalcy to the world, and, as they do, they might do a double take when they hear they're introduced to Damon's father character, Mitch Emhoff. Emhoff isn't a super-common last name, so people immediately seize on the fact that the current Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, is married to former entertainment lawyer Douglas Emhoff.

Given that line of work, it's possible that Soderbergh might've had some dealings with Mr. Emhoff, no? Close. It was actually screenwriter Scott Z. Burns.