Saoirse Ronan Almost Played A Beloved Character In The Harry Potter Movies

This article contains discussions of sexual assault.

Saoirse Ronan's career is going pretty spectacularly well — but she still can't quite get over the fact that she lost out on the role of Luna Lovegood in the "Harry Potter" movies.

During a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel to promote her upcoming film "The Outrun" — which marks the Oscar-nominee's first credit as a producer alongside her husband, actor Jack Lowdon — Ronan revealed that she auditioned for the "Harry Potter" character who makes her debut in the fifth book and film, "Order of the Phoenix." (The role ultimately went to then unknown actor Evanna Lynch.)

"There's things that you'll pass on and then they come out, and you think, 'Oh God, that was a misstep on my part,'" Ronan told Kimmel. "But I think the one that stayed with me over the years — I didn't say no to it, I just didn't get the part. I lost, again. It's a running theme for me. I had gone up for Luna Lovegood in 'Harry Potter' years ago, because it was like the Irish character, so they got everyone Irish in — like half of Ireland to come and audition — and I knew I wasn't going to get it because I was too young." Still, Ronan has a positive take on the whole thing: "I got to read out a scene that was gonna be in 'Harry Potter' and it was the coolest thing ever."