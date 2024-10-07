Saoirse Ronan Almost Played A Beloved Character In The Harry Potter Movies
This article contains discussions of sexual assault.
Saoirse Ronan's career is going pretty spectacularly well — but she still can't quite get over the fact that she lost out on the role of Luna Lovegood in the "Harry Potter" movies.
During a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel to promote her upcoming film "The Outrun" — which marks the Oscar-nominee's first credit as a producer alongside her husband, actor Jack Lowdon — Ronan revealed that she auditioned for the "Harry Potter" character who makes her debut in the fifth book and film, "Order of the Phoenix." (The role ultimately went to then unknown actor Evanna Lynch.)
"There's things that you'll pass on and then they come out, and you think, 'Oh God, that was a misstep on my part,'" Ronan told Kimmel. "But I think the one that stayed with me over the years — I didn't say no to it, I just didn't get the part. I lost, again. It's a running theme for me. I had gone up for Luna Lovegood in 'Harry Potter' years ago, because it was like the Irish character, so they got everyone Irish in — like half of Ireland to come and audition — and I knew I wasn't going to get it because I was too young." Still, Ronan has a positive take on the whole thing: "I got to read out a scene that was gonna be in 'Harry Potter' and it was the coolest thing ever."
It's actually a good thing that Saoirse Ronan didn't get a part in Harry Potter
With all due respect to the "Harry Potter" movies, the beloved character Luna Lovegood, and Evanna Lynch, it's definitely for the best that Saoirse Ronan didn't get the role ... because she ended up working on a different movie in 2007 that changed the trajectory of her entire career. That year — the same one "Order of the Phoenix" was released — Ronan appeared in a pivotal role in "Atonement," Joe Wright's adaptation of Ian McEwan's award-winning novel as Briony Tallis, a 13 year old girl from a wealthy and privileged family who develops a crush on the housekeeper's son Robbie Turner (James McAvoy). What Briony doesn't fully realize is that Robbie and her older sister Cecilia (Keira Knightley) are constantly flirting prior to Briony walking in on the pair in flagrante in the estate's library. After a tumultuous night at the Tallis mansion where a young girl is assaulted by an unknown assailant, Briony accuses Robbie of the crime, and he's arrested. After serving time, he's drafted to serve in World War II as the Tallis family scatters, with both Cecilia and Briony working as nurses in war-torn London.
Alongside Vanessa Redgrave as an older version of Briony, Ronan drives the entire narrative of "Atonement," and her performance is so arresting that she earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress at just 13 years old. It's safe to say that, if she had landed the role of Luna Lovegood, she may never have earned this enormous accolade.
Saoirse Ronan has built an incredible career over the years without Harry Potter
It's also safe to say that, in the years since both "Order of the Phoenix" and "Atonement" were released, Saoirse Ronan's career has been going spectacularly well. At this point, Ronan has a whopping four Oscar nominations to her name — in the same interview with Jimmy Kimmel, she joked that her family refers to her as "four times the loser," as she hasn't won just yet — and she's appeared in some genuinely great projects. In 2009, Ronan starred in another literary adaptation, "The Lovely Bones" — where she plays Susie, a young girl who's assaulted and murdered and watches the aftermath from the afterlife — and followed it up with projects like "The Way Back" and "Hanna." Ronan picked up yet another Oscar nomination for 2015's "Brooklyn," and in recent years, she's struck gold working with writer-director Greta Gerwig.
Ronan handily led Gerwig's 2017 directorial debut "Lady Bird" (earning her third Oscar nomination in the process) as Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson, a headstrong high school senior trying to discover herself and plan her future; two years later, she starred as Jo March in Gerwig's brilliant adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women" (Oscar nod number four). Ronan might be disappointed that she didn't book "Harry Potter," but the truth is that she didn't need that franchise to become a respected, critically acclaimed performer.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).