Why The Salem's Lot Opening Scene Cut A Major Moment From Stephen King's Book

The new "Salem's Lot" was a bit of a disappointment, described by /Film's chief film critic Chris Evangelista as an awfully rushed affair. It's unfortunately easy to tell that this was a three-hour film cut down into a two-hour one, because the cast of characters feels thinly drawn and big decisions are made without feeling like they were earned. It's a common problem that plagues Stephen King movie adaptations; whereas King loves himself a book that goes on for 500+ pages, most horror movies are supposed to stay at or below a two-hour runtime.

Although "Salem's Lot" is hardly King's longest novel, it's still difficult to adapt due to its massive cast of characters. The book dedicates a lot of time to capturing the feel of an entire town being slowly thrown into chaos, featuring dozens of minor characters going through separate storylines before and after the vampires start ruining everything. It's the sort of storytelling choice a book can do just fine, but a movie can't. At least, not without seriously stretching out the run time.

It seems like Dauberman's big mistake, as he put it, was "trying to include everything." The best approach for an adaptation like this is to do what Stanley Kubrick did with "The Shining," and mercilessly cut the book's plot down to its bare essentials. Kubrick's film didn't try to accurately portray Jack Torrance's slow and complicated decline into insanity; instead it established him as someone already on the cusp of insanity from day one.

Stephen King himself didn't love this, but the gambit paid off: "The Shining" movie is so great because it has all the time it needs to explore its simple, focused premise, rather than operating in a mad rush to include every single cool scene from the book. Would it have been fun to see the book scenes with the hedge animals, the bees, all the big events in Jack's backstory, and so on? Sure, but it was a necessary sacrifice to keep the movie running smoothly. Hardcore fans of the source material might disagree, but when it comes to making a good film, faithfulness to the book is overrated.