Will Smith And Michael Bay Teaming Up Again – But There's A Catch

The dream team has finally been reunited and it's never felt like such a thrill. After Will Smith and Martin Lawrence joined forces once again for this year's surprisingly good "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," the former is set to reunite with one of the most brazen and unapologetically chaotic action filmmakers around — and for a new original idea, to boot. The man who started the "Bad Boys" franchise in the first place, Michael Bay, is currently "in talks" to direct a movie known as "Fast and Loose" with Smith already slated to star. The exciting news was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, marking the first Bay/Smith collaboration since 2003's "Bad Boys II."

Now, if that title sounds familiar to you, that's because we previously reported on the production back when it was meant to be helmed by "Deadpool 2" and "Bullet Train" director David Leitch. He parted ways with the project in 2022 in order to focus on "The Fall Guy," leaving a wide-open opportunity for Bay to swoop in and add his unmistakable sense of Bayhem to the proceedings. The story certainly feels right up his alley, coming across like a schlockier, B-movie take on Jason Bourne. The original logline is as follows:

After the leader of an upper-echelon criminal organization suffers memory loss from an attack, he reunites with his crew, only to find that things aren't what he thinks they are. When John Riley (Smith) wakes up in Tijuana after being left for dead with absolutely no memory, he follows a string of clues to uncover his identity discovering he's been living two different lives: one, as a super-successful crime kingpin, surrounded by beautiful women, expensive toys, and a lavish lifestyle and the other as an undercover CIA agent, but with a puny salary, no family or home life whatsoever, and zero trappings of success. The problem is, he can't remember which of these two personas is his true identity, and, more importantly, which life he really wants to live.

Of course, that's the good news. The bad news is that you won't likely get a chance to catch this in theaters anytime soon — or, more accurately, at all.