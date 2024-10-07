The Platform 2 Has A Jaw-Dropping Twist That Changes Everything

Spoilers for "The Platform 2" follow.

Both Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia's "The Platform" and "The Platform 2" take place in the same futuristic prison, and abide by the same rules. The prison is a massive, narrow tower, hundreds of floors high. There is one cell on each floor, each occupied by two cellmates. A massive hole punctures through all the floors, and prisoners can look up and down at one another. Once a day, a floating platform covered with food floats down through all the cells, stopping briefly on each floor. Prisoners on the top can eat however much they like, but the prisoners below get their scraps.

In "The Platform 2," unlike the first, the prisoners have instigated a strict code of behavior about the food. To make sure everyone is fed, they are all instructed — on the honor system — to take only a small amount of food earmarked for them. Those who abide by the rules have attached a religious-like intensity to their instructions, forming a cult-like mentality of mutual caring ... or strict enforcement. Naturally, the true believers have to contend with other prisoners who have no regard for the rules and would rather look after themselves. Before the end of "The Platform 2," many will die in bloody prison riots.

The protagonists from the first "Platform" film died, so "The Platform 2" follows a new protagonist, a woman named Perempuan (Milena Smit), an artist who was imprisoned for reasons she will make clear late in the film. She learns to live with the new rules, and dutifully eats only her share. Those who gave her instructions talk about how the new system was put in place by a mysterious Messiah-like figure, and the audience might assume, as I did, that one of the dead characters from the prequel founded it.

But then, late in the film, a previously dead character, Trimagasi (Zorion Eguileor), appears to Perempuan. The big twist? "The Platform 2" is not a sequel. It's a prequel.