The Platform 2 Ending Explained: The Return Of Some Familiar Faces

Warning: this article contains spoilers for "The Platform 2"

Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia's "The Platform 2" debuted on Netflix on Friday, October 4, and it was a slight improvement over the original. Frustratingly, "The Platform 2" didn't do much to expand on the mythology of the original film, or extend outside the same prison where the first "Platform" takes place, merely telling a very similar story in a slightly more dynamic way. To reiterate the premise: "The Platform 2" takes place in a futuristic, tower-like prison with one cell occupying each floor. There is a table-sized hole in the middle of the floor in every cell, and every day, an antigravity platform festooned with food lowers from the top of the prison all the way down to the bottom.

Prisoners at the top can eat whatever they like, while down below, they have to feast on table scraps. By the time the platform has passed a few hundred floors, the prisoners are starving and/or resorting to cannibalism. It's a pretty handy metaphor for class and poor resource allocation.

"The Platform 2" follows a woman named Perempuan (Milena Smit) as she acclimatizes to the bizarre prison, encountering a strict self-enforced code of conduct among the other prisoners. Thanks to actions witnessed in the last film, the prisoners are now careful to only eat small amounts of food, assuring everyone is fed. Those who follow the rules present them with a powerful, religious-like fervor. Those who don't give a damn, meanwhile, are happy to eat what they want and let others starve. The two groups will eventually become factions, and start fighting and murdering each other in vicious riots.

The ending of "The Platform 2," however is a little baffling, and makes us question the timeline of events. Notably, Trimagasi (Zorion Eguileor), the cellmate of the lead character from the previous film, appears to join the climax. He mentions that he just arrived, whereas in the first "Platform," he had already been there for almost a year. The big twist: "The Platform 2" is a prequel, not a sequel, to "The Platform."