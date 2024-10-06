Ariana Greenblatt's 5 Best Movie Roles, Ranked
Based on her creative output over the last few years, it's genuinely astonishing that actress Ariana Greenblatt isn't even old enough to legally order a drink yet. Born in August 2007 in New York City to an industry family (her father, Shon Greenblatt, is both an actor and the son of Broadway producers), Greenblatt booked her first big role in 2016 thanks to the Disney Channel original series "Stuck in the Middle," which cast her as Daphne Diaz — the youngest of seven kids, who still loves playing with dolls but is also pretty vindictive for such a little kid.
After making her film debut in a small supporting role in "A Bad Moms Christmas" in 2017, Greenblatt's career really took off. So, what are her best projects so far? Bear in mind that Greenblatt is still early in her career, and based on her work thus far, her future is incredibly bright. Still, she's made some pretty solid stuff since 2017, including some absolutely enormous blockbusters. Here are her five best roles, from a video game adaptation to an Oscar-nominated movie helmed by Greta Gerwig.
5. Borderlands (2023)
Okay, I should be clear: "Borderlands" is not a good movie, but Ariana Greenblatt is cute in it. (Also, Greenblatt hasn't been acting for that long, so her credits are somewhat limited). Greenblatt plays Tiny Tina, recognizable to fans of the original Gearbox Software game franchise. As the movie opens, Tina is kidnapped by a mercenary named Roland Greaves (Kevin Hart), enraging her powerful father Deukalian Atlas (Edgar Ramírez). When Atlas hires Lillith (Blanchett), a talented bounty hunter, to track Tina down and free her from captivity, Lillith agrees ... but ultimately realizes that Atlas is the real villain here and that Tina wants nothing to do with him. In fact, because Tiny Tina was basically made in a lab (thanks to genetic engineering), Atlas thinks she can unlock a vault that houses the secrets of the ancient Eridian race. Tiny Tina definitely doesn't want to be reunited with her dad.
Again, I cannot stress this enough — "Borderlands" received a 10% rating on Rotten Tomatoes after its release in August 2024, and it also lost a ton of money for Lionsgate after it bombed at the box office. None of that is Greenblatt's fault, and she does her very best in this movie, despite the fact that it's a stinker overall.
4. Avengers: Infinity War (2019)
After Josh Brolin's supervillain Thanos had popped up several times in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's post-credits, he finally explained his worldview in "Avengers: Infinity War" — and to be honest, it's not great. It's immediately apparent that Thanos is seeking the six Infinity Stones for a nefarious purpose, and it turns out that purpose is wiping half of all living beings from the universe. (He says this is related to overpopulation and dwindling resources, which seems like a bad reason to just erase organisms from existence.) In a flashback, we see a scene where Thanos "meets" a young Gamora — played as an adult by Zoe Saldaña and as a child by Ariana Greenblatt — as he and his forces massacre her family and friends and destroy her home.
Thanos is impressed by Gamora's spirit and offers to hold her hand as she desperately searches for her mother (who has been killed by Thanos' army). As she goes with him, Thanos explains the need for "balance." (Again, his beliefs aren't necessarily an issue, but his methods are bad.) Thanos "adopts" Gamora, and when we meet Saldaña's version in the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie, she rebels against his battalion to try and protect the universe. Greenblatt's turn as Gamora is brief, but important — especially when she returns at the end of "Infinity War" to ask Thanos a hard-hitting question.
3. Awake (2021)
If you completely forgot about the 2021 Netflix original "Awake," that's fair. The streamer releases originals all the time, and it's also fair to say that "Awake" didn't necessarily win over critics and audiences. Still, it's a great showcase for Ariana Greenblatt, who plays a major role in the film alongside "Jane the Virgin" star Gina Rodriguez as Jill, mother to Greenblatt's Matilda. The film opens as Jill, an Army veteran struggling with addiction, works at a small college as a security guard. After a devastating car accident where she almost dies, Jill discovers — along with her son Noah (Lucius Hoyos) and Matilda — that something strange is going on with the electricity.
The twist in "Awake" is honestly pretty dumb, but Rodriguez, Hoyos, and Greenblatt — as well as supporting players like Frances Fisher ("Titanic," "Watchmen"), Shamier Anderson ("John Wick: Chapter 4"), and Oscar nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh — deliver solid performances that make the entire endeavor much better. It's also worth noting that Greenblatt was still pretty young for such a major role (she was just fourteen at the time), which makes her work that much more impressive.
2. 65 (2023)
Even when Ariana Greenblatt's projects don't knock it out of the park, the young actress always delivers — and she also typically gets to work with some pretty incredible actors. Case in point: "65," where she spends pretty much all of her time on-screen acting opposite Adam Driver. In Scott Beck and Bryan Woods' sci-fi thriller set 65 million years before the present (get it?), a space pilot named Millis (Driver) takes on a dangerous mission so that he can earn money for his daughter Nevine (Chloe Coleman, "Big Little Lies" and "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves"), only to crash on a foreign planet. It's there that he meets Greenblatt's character Koa, a mysterious young girl who survived the crash while everyone else perished. Though they don't speak the same language, they figure out how to communicate and Millis grows protective of Koa, especially when they encounter roving packs of dinosaurs and withstand their attacks.
If you're even vaguely familiar with "65," you know critics weren't exactly wild about it — in fact, /Film critic Sarah Milner called it "one of those non-stop, runaway-train action flicks that's best enjoyed with the lights turned low, the bass turned up, and your brain turned off." Greenblatt ultimately does her best with thin material — as Sarah noted, the character isn't that dynamic — but luckily for the young actress, her best role came along in 2023.
1. Barbie (2023)
Ariana Greenblatt's best performance to date is in Greta Gerwig's critically beloved 2023 blockbuster "Barbie," and it's not close. After the movie sets up its central conflict — namely, that Margot Robbie's "Stereotypical Barbie" is experiencing some sort of crisis and has to leave Barbie Land, go to the real world, and figure out what's upsetting the person "playing" with her — we meet Greenblatt's Sasha, a former Barbie lover who's now way too cool for dolls. As Sasha, Greenblatt delivers one of the movie's most scathing monologues, calling Robbie's Barbie a "fascist" and making her cry ("She thinks I'm a fascist?! I don't control the railways or the flow of commerce!" Barbie sobs after escaping Sasha's wrath), but alongside her mother Gloria (America Ferrera), she ends up allying with Barbie. When the mother and daughter join their new friend to explore Barbie Land, they realize that her paramour Ken (Ryan Gosling) has overtaken the matriarchal utopia and turned it into "Kenland," a shoddy patriarchy. From there, Sasha and Gloria spring into action to help Barbie reclaim what's hers.
Every single performer in "Barbie" is firing on all cylinders, and Greenblatt is no exception. Though she didn't earn an Oscar nod or anything (Ferrera and Gosling both did), Greenblatt absolutely sells Sasha's journey from sullen teenager to a young girl who remembers the things from her youth that brought her joy, and she's perfectly paired with Ferrera. No matter what else Greenblatt does in her career, she'll always have "Barbie."