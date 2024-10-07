The Ridiculous Story Behind Addams Family Values' Canceled Michael Jackson Theme Song

Barry Sonnenfeld's adaptation of "The Addams Family" was a massive hit when it was released in November 1991, making $191 million worldwide over a $30 million budget and reintroducing the Addams characters to the pop culture mainstream. The film also kicked off a trend of high-profile cinematic adaptations of classic TV shows; all due respect to 1983's "Twilight Zone: The Movie" and 1987's "Dragnet," but neither of those films exactly lit up the box office. Thus, it was almost a given that an "Addams" sequel be put into production, with "Addams Family Values," hitting screens just two years after its predecessor, in November of 1993.

The first "Addams Family" made the choice to tap into the pop culture zeitgeist in a big way, partially for satiric reasons (one of the delights of the first movie sees Raul Julia's Gomez become addicted to then-current television) and partially for marketing reasons. For the latter, a tie-in soundtrack album featuring a lead single performed by MC Hammer was produced, and according to Sonnenfeld's new tell-all book about his life and career, "Barry Sonnenfeld: Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time," it was the success of Hammer's "Addams Groove" that got himself and producer Scott Rudin interested in "trying to hook an even bigger fish for the sequel."

Thus, the director and producer turned to the then-biggest name in pop music at the time: the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. The global superstar had been on a roll recently, releasing the multi-platinum album "Dangerous" in 1991 that included such hit singles as "Black or White" and "Remember the Time," even performing at the Super Bowl in January of '93. As Sonnenfeld recalls, "A Michael Jackson song and video for 'Addams Family Values' would amp up the marketing considerably." Unfortunately, such factors as Jackson's busy schedule (which Sonnenfeld recalls vividly) and the first allegations against Jackson for child sexual abuse derailed these plans, but not before several minutes of an expensive music video co-starring "Addams Family Values" cast members was shot.