The Ridiculous Story Behind Addams Family Values' Canceled Michael Jackson Theme Song
Barry Sonnenfeld's adaptation of "The Addams Family" was a massive hit when it was released in November 1991, making $191 million worldwide over a $30 million budget and reintroducing the Addams characters to the pop culture mainstream. The film also kicked off a trend of high-profile cinematic adaptations of classic TV shows; all due respect to 1983's "Twilight Zone: The Movie" and 1987's "Dragnet," but neither of those films exactly lit up the box office. Thus, it was almost a given that an "Addams" sequel be put into production, with "Addams Family Values," hitting screens just two years after its predecessor, in November of 1993.
The first "Addams Family" made the choice to tap into the pop culture zeitgeist in a big way, partially for satiric reasons (one of the delights of the first movie sees Raul Julia's Gomez become addicted to then-current television) and partially for marketing reasons. For the latter, a tie-in soundtrack album featuring a lead single performed by MC Hammer was produced, and according to Sonnenfeld's new tell-all book about his life and career, "Barry Sonnenfeld: Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time," it was the success of Hammer's "Addams Groove" that got himself and producer Scott Rudin interested in "trying to hook an even bigger fish for the sequel."
Thus, the director and producer turned to the then-biggest name in pop music at the time: the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. The global superstar had been on a roll recently, releasing the multi-platinum album "Dangerous" in 1991 that included such hit singles as "Black or White" and "Remember the Time," even performing at the Super Bowl in January of '93. As Sonnenfeld recalls, "A Michael Jackson song and video for 'Addams Family Values' would amp up the marketing considerably." Unfortunately, such factors as Jackson's busy schedule (which Sonnenfeld recalls vividly) and the first allegations against Jackson for child sexual abuse derailed these plans, but not before several minutes of an expensive music video co-starring "Addams Family Values" cast members was shot.
Sonnenfeld and Rudin wait at Neverland
Although the allegations against Jackson by the Chandler family caused the pop star to temporarily flee the United States, it seems that the King of Pop's schedule was already way too chaotic beforehand. As Sonnenfeld details in his book, he and Rudin were invited to Jackson's Neverland ranch to show the pop star an early cut of "Addams Family Values," but upon arrival were informed by a caretaker that Jackson was going to be late because, "He's coming from London." While waiting for Jackson inside Neverland's movie theater, Sonnenfeld observed firsthand the bizarre bubble of personality Jackson resided inside, as well as some ominous indications about his habits:
"We were shown into Michael's screening room, which had a certain vibe. It was huge. Probably had 50 seats. The giant red velvet draped screen was flanked on either side by ten-foot-tall replicas of the Oscar statues. The control panel where Michael could dim the lights, run the film, and talk to the projection booth featured a dot matrix panel that scrolled: 'MICHAEL JACKSON... #1 .... KING OF POP' in a continuous loop, reminding Michael who he was. Against the back wall on either side of the theater were bed-rooms, each with a large single pane picture window providing an expansive view of the screen. Each bedroom had a round, king-sized bed, side tables, lamps, and layers of decorator pillows. Each had its own sound system and intercom to the projection booth. Both also had drapes. That's all I'm sayin."
After Sonnenfeld and Rudin decided to spend the next few hours exploring Neverland's amusement park while being served a gourmet lunch of peanut M&M's, Kit-Kats and Snickers bars, Jackson finally arrived. Despite "never acknowledging his tardiness" and not watching much of the movie, the pop star agreed to do a song and music video for "Addams Family Values."
Jackson abandons 'Addams Family Values' for 'Ghosts'
As Sonnenfeld recalls in his book, the dream marketing idea that he and Rudin had cooked up for their "Addams" sequel was so close to coming to fruition before scandal struck:
"[...] a deal was made, sets were built, costumes designed, and a song written. Halfway through filming Paramount's multimillion dollar video Michael had to leave the country. In a hurry. We shipped the set to Michael in Japan. Neither the video nor song were ever finished."
The version of the "Addams Family Values" song and video Jackson was halfway through filming before abandoning it was not completely lost to time, however, as a leaked compilation of the footage has surfaced on YouTube. As one can see, the original video (allegedly entitled "Is This Scary?") hews very closely to what ended up as the final released version three years later, "Michael Jackson's Ghosts." Both "Scary" and "Ghosts" follow the same basic plot of an angry mob of citizens from "Normal Valley" literally storming Jackson's castle, insisting he be run out of town for scaring children. The supernatural Michael makes some scary faces before turning into a skeleton and launching into a dance number.
"Ghosts" is based around a "contest" between Michael and the ignorant mayor of the town (also played by Jackson) to see who can scare who first, with the town's children being generally delighted by Michael's antics and happy to join in (along with, eventually, the rest of the townspeople). "Scary" seems like it was to be much more hagiographic of Jackson, with the children seeking to put him back together after he smashes himself to dust on the ground, the kids begging him to return like Elliot in "E.T." Even though some special effects footage shot by original director Mick Garris was repurposed for "Ghosts," it's possible that Jackson and his team wanted to abandon that aspect of the video due to the allegations.
The Addams Family and Jackson go their separate ways
On the other hand, it's also possible that Jackson saw the potential for the video to become the possible successor to "Thriller," and didn't want it to be merely support for another movie. As such, "Ghosts" makes use of some titans of horror film history, boasting a co-story credit by Stephen King, not to mention being directed by effects guru Stan Winston (original director Garris was busy making the TV version of "The Shining" when the video went into production again).
The only aspects of "Scary" that didn't find their way into the "Ghosts" reshoot are, of course, the "Addams Family Values" tie-in material, which sees Thing greet the angry mob before they meet Jackson, and Wednesday (Christina Ricci) invite some kids to play with herself, Pugsley (Jimmy Workman) and Pubert (Kaitlyn and Kristen Hooper) as they electrocute each other. While this would've been a fun crossover moment on the surface, it does raise some questions that are best left unasked: are we to infer that Michael Jackson is an Addams, or is he somehow living in the Addams' mansion? Or is the Addams family just visiting?
Ultimately, it's probably good for all involved that Michael Jackson and "Addams Family Values" parted ways, as neither needed the other to succeed and both together could've been too messy. And hey, Sonnenfeld and Rudin got to hang out at Neverland, and we got Wednesday saying "Kick it!" at the beginning of Tag Team's "Addams Family (Whoomp)," so it's a real win-win.