How The Addams Family Created A Filmmaker Rift On The Set Of A Stephen King Classic

Before Barry Sonnenfeld became a director with films like the "Addams Family" movies, "Get Shorty," and "Men in Black," he was a decorated cinematographer who often worked with The Coen Brothers, Danny DeVito, Penny Marshall, and on two of Rob Reiner's most memorable films — "When Harry Met Sally..." and "Misery." In Sonnenfeld's new book, "Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time: True Stories from a Career in Hollywood," he described his role of cinematographer as a "friend of the director," rather than just the director of photography. "I had as many opinions and ideas about editing, performance, or if the costumes looked worn-in enough, as I did about lighting or camera angles," he wrote. It makes sense; the cinematographer is your first line of defense to make sure something looks right, so Sonnenfeld was often involved in areas that were "more the purview of the director." He even joked that he "would truly hate me if I had to direct a movie with me as cinematographer."

But this enthusiasm and keen eye made Sonnenfeld a great asset to directors. Rob Reiner often told Sonnenfeld he should direct, which he initially had no interest in doing. While Sonnenfeld and Reiner were working together on "Misery," producer Scott Rudin offered Sonnenfeld to direct "The Addams Family." The offer came "out of nowhere," but as history would inform us, it was an offer that saved the film from becoming a disaster. Sonnenfeld loved his time on "The Addams Family" so much, that he turned down the chance to direct "Forrest Gump" to make the sequel, "Addams Family Values." For what it's worth, I think he made the right call.

After Sonnenfeld accepted the job, he returned to work on "Misery" and let Reiner know that he had been offered the chance to direct. "That was a mistake," he wrote. "Now, instead of being the cinematographer, or 'friend of the director,' I was another director on the set, and no one, unless they're brothers, wants that."