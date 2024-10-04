Joker 2 Is The Least Kid-Friendly Batman Story Ever
This post contains spoilers for "Joker: Folie à Deux."
I don't know who needs to hear this, but you probably don't want to take your young kid to see "Joker: Folie à Deux." This should be a given based on the extremely, persistently, exhaustingly dark themes of Todd Phillips' first "Joker" film, but it's still worth noting that in some ways the R-rated content has ramped up in the second installment. Several scenes in the two-plus-hour film are super violent, and while other comic book movies like the "Deadpool" series are stuffed with jokes in addition to mature themes, reviews indicate that there's very little levity to hold onto in the "Joker" sequel.
As The Wrap puts it, "[T]his movie is so unrelentingly unpleasant that it's hard to imagine anyone wanting to come back for thirds." TIME's critic wrote something similar, concluding that "Phillips ultimately brings the movie to a sad, dark place that's likely to please — or even move — no one." It may be that tough tone more than anything else that makes the movie so overtly not-for-kids, but there's also plenty of violence, sexual content, and language in "Joker: Folie à Deux" that parents and guardians should know about. Every child is different (I was one of those kids who watched R-rated films in elementary school), but given the moral panic surrounding the first "Joker" film and the strong imagery in some of the sequel's scenes, it's hard to imagine most kids under a certain age enjoying or even understanding the disturbing new "Joker" movie.
The film is violent and relentlessly dark
As noted by Common Sense Media, "Folie à Deux" features guns being shot, people being stabbed, and characters being beaten bloody, as well as mentions of suicide and the sort of general mayhem (fires, explosions, etc.) that's expected for pretty much any story featuring the Clown Prince of Crime. There's also an unnerving sex scene and some brief male nudity, as well as a scene that several critics and viewers have noted may imply prison gang rape. Additionally, the Arkham Asylum-set movie features lots of smoking and is laden with curse words. Among the many f-words, it also features ableist language like the R-word, which seems to be making an unpleasant comeback on screen lately.
Getting into heavy spoiler territory, the movie features a few memorably graphic scenes, including a fantasy sequence in which a judge gets his head bashed in and a shocking final twist in which a character is stabbed multiple times. These scenes, in particular, don't shy away from the moments of impact involved in real violence or its aftereffects, and sometimes linger on images you might wish they'd cut away from. The possible prison rape scene is off-screen and only implied, but it still features some brutal lead-up, and is both jarring and incredibly depressing. As a kid, I didn't always mind seeing things that were violent or scary, but scenes in which something awful, adult, and unspoken happened tended to stick with me in a bad way, and that's exactly how the new "Joker" film addresses the breaking of Arthur Fleck's (Joaquin Phoenix) spirit.
As People notes, "Joker: Folie à Deux" is less violent than its predecessor in some ways, having not earned a "strong bloody violence" label in its MPA rating like "Joker" did. That could be because the new movie features more beatings than gun violence, but both are similarly relentless in their nihilistic tendencies. The new movie also requires a bit more warning since it starts out with an animated bait-and-switch: a cartoon about Arthur Fleck in the style of "Looney Tunes" that might make viewers catching the scene on cable think, if only for a second, that this is a family film. It's definitely not; in fact, it may well be the darkest Batman story ever put to screen.
"Joker: Folie à Deux" is now playing in theaters.