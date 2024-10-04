Joker 2 Is The Least Kid-Friendly Batman Story Ever

As noted by Common Sense Media, "Folie à Deux" features guns being shot, people being stabbed, and characters being beaten bloody, as well as mentions of suicide and the sort of general mayhem (fires, explosions, etc.) that's expected for pretty much any story featuring the Clown Prince of Crime. There's also an unnerving sex scene and some brief male nudity, as well as a scene that several critics and viewers have noted may imply prison gang rape. Additionally, the Arkham Asylum-set movie features lots of smoking and is laden with curse words. Among the many f-words, it also features ableist language like the R-word, which seems to be making an unpleasant comeback on screen lately.

Getting into heavy spoiler territory, the movie features a few memorably graphic scenes, including a fantasy sequence in which a judge gets his head bashed in and a shocking final twist in which a character is stabbed multiple times. These scenes, in particular, don't shy away from the moments of impact involved in real violence or its aftereffects, and sometimes linger on images you might wish they'd cut away from. The possible prison rape scene is off-screen and only implied, but it still features some brutal lead-up, and is both jarring and incredibly depressing. As a kid, I didn't always mind seeing things that were violent or scary, but scenes in which something awful, adult, and unspoken happened tended to stick with me in a bad way, and that's exactly how the new "Joker" film addresses the breaking of Arthur Fleck's (Joaquin Phoenix) spirit.

As People notes, "Joker: Folie à Deux" is less violent than its predecessor in some ways, having not earned a "strong bloody violence" label in its MPA rating like "Joker" did. That could be because the new movie features more beatings than gun violence, but both are similarly relentless in their nihilistic tendencies. The new movie also requires a bit more warning since it starts out with an animated bait-and-switch: a cartoon about Arthur Fleck in the style of "Looney Tunes" that might make viewers catching the scene on cable think, if only for a second, that this is a family film. It's definitely not; in fact, it may well be the darkest Batman story ever put to screen.

"Joker: Folie à Deux" is now playing in theaters.