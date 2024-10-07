Whatever Happened To Lex Murphy Actress Ariana Richards From Jurassic Park?
Odd though it may seem, part of the reason "Jurassic Park" endures as a blockbuster classic is surely due to its horror elements. Like director Steven Spielberg's "Jaws," the 1993 movie gets downright hair-raising at times — an experience made all the more visceral by the fact there are two young children enduring the ordeal.
Alongside Drs. Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, and Ellie Sattler (Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern), John Hammond's (Richard Attenborough) grandchildren find themselves stranded on Isla Nubar after the power goes down and several ravenous dinos are set free. Tim and Lex Murphy (Joseph Mazzello and Ariana Richards) provided a proxy for kids everywhere, putting young imaginations straight into the heart of the film and making the terrifying set-pieces all the more effective as a result.
Since the 1993 classic debuted, the "Jurassic Park" franchise has continued, remaining a popular saga even some 30 years after Spielberg's original bowed. However, while several of the "Jurassic Park" cast returned for 2022's "Jurassic World Dominion, some characters from the original "Jurassic" movies didn't make the cut. One of those was Richards, who in "Jurassic Park" was a big part of how the group managed to escape the doomed isle. In the movie, Lex uses her hacking skills to reboot the park's systems and restore power, and while the hacking scene in "Jurassic Park" might not have aged terribly well, it did give Lex herself a big moment, making her responsible for allowing the group to call for help.
It's a shame, then, that we haven't seen Richards reprise her computer wiz character, beyond a brief cameo in the sequel movie, since 1993, though there's surely scope for that in the future. In the meantime, you may be wondering what happened to the little girl who saved Dr. Grant and co. from certain death.
Ariana Richards continued to act after Jurassic Park
Ariana Richards was just 12 when she started filming "Jurassic Park," turning 13 during production. By that time, she was a relatively seasoned performer, having landed her first role at the age of seven, portraying a ballerina in a TV commercial. After that, she appeared in her first film, the 1987 TV movie "Into the Homeland," before appearing opposite Kevin Bacon in 1990's "Tremors." However, it was reportedly her performance in the Jeff Daniels-led "Timescape" that caught Steven Spielberg's attention, prompting him to cast Richards as Lex Murphy in "Jurassic Park."
The actor has spoken about having a blast on the set of the film, telling the Daily Mail, "'Truly, the entire experience of making 'Jurassic Park' was one big adventure from beginning to end." Despite having to perform some challenging physical feats, including one "Jurassic Park" scene that broke the giant animatronic T-Rex's tooth, it seems Richards was grateful for the opportunity — especially since this was her biggest role yet.
30 years later, Lex remains Richards' biggest role. But just because she didn't land another high-profile part on the level with her role in Spielberg's movie, that doesn't mean she didn't continue to work in the wake of "Jurassic Park." Throughout the 90s, Richards appeared in multiple projects, with starring roles in the TV movies "The Princess Stallion" (1997) and "Broken Silence: A Moment of Truth Movie" (1998). She also appeared in the 1995 comedy "Angus" and the direct-to-video "Tremors" threequel, "Tremors 3: Back to Perfection." Between those projects, Richards also reprised the role of Lex in a brief scene in 1997's "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," where she is seen alongside Joseph Mazzello's Tim in a cameo appearance.
The '90s also saw Richards take on multiple TV roles, appearing in "Boy Meets World" and the ABC drama series "Total Security." She also lent her voice to the 2015 "Lego Jurassic World" video game and appeared in the 2013 TV movie "Battledogs," where she played a werewolf. But those few roles aside, since 2000 Richards has focused increasingly on her other passion: painting.
Ariana Richards left acting behind for painting
While Ariana Richards did, by her own admission, have a good time filming "Jurassic Park," she has also spoken about being unprepared for the aftermath. As the actor told the Daily Mail in 2015:
"There were pros and cons to the experiences I had, especially after 'Jurassic Park' came out. I was suddenly catapulted into being known worldwide overnight and that's when I felt like my life really shifted in a big way and I didn't have a private life anymore."
It was in the years after "Jurassic Park" came out that Richards would shift her attention to her painting, becoming a successful artist and largely leaving acting behind to pursue that private life she was missing. As detailed on her website, at 12 years old Richards studied classical drawing and painting at the Art Center College of Design before earning her Bachelor's Degree in fine art and drama from Skidmore College in 2001 and continuing instruction at Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California. Since then, she has made a successful career out of art, painting landscapes and portraits from her Oregon studio and winning first place in the National Professional Oil Painting Competition in October 2005. According to a 2009 article from Art of the West, Richards was "attracting an impressive number of collectors" with her work.
She continues to paint to this day and sells prints on her website, including a watercolor painting of Lex Murphy from the famous kitchen scene in "Jurassic Park" entitled "Raptor Vision Lithograph." And while it might seem as though the attention she received following "Jurassic Park" put her off acting, Richards actually never fully closed the door on her former profession. As she once told Interview Magazine:
"People ask me, 'So did you step away from acting or decide to leave the business?' I let them know it's not about making a choice. Acting is always going to be something that's in my blood. It's more that my interest has been really taken by visual art and doing the oil paintings for people."
Ariana Richards always stayed close to the Jurassic Park franchise
Despite making such a dramatic career shift, Ariana Richards has always stayed close to the "Jurassic Park" franchise, walking the red carpet for several of the legacy "Jurassic Park" sequels. In 2022, she was in attendance at the "Jurassic World Dominion" premiere, and prior to that she attended the 2018 L.A. premiere of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." Then, in October 2024, People reported that Richards had gone "incognito" on the "Jurassic World" ride at Universal Studios, with the former actor tweeting a video of herself watching the attraction at the theme park:
All of this speaks to Richards' fondness for the saga, as do her 2011 comments to Interview magazine wherein she spoke about "Jurassic Park" being a film "that touched so many people when it came out" and how she "just enjoyed the experience of creating the movie." Though she hasn't yet returned to reprise the role of Lex, then, there's nothing to say that she won't do so in the future. The multi-hyphenate also told Interview, "I still have an agent," and revealed to the Daily Mail that while art can be challenging, if Steven Spielberg ever offered her a role, "it would be an even greater challenge to turn that down."
Now 45 and married, Richards describes herself on her social media as a "Painter, actress, mother...and green jello enthusiast," and remains as enthralled with the "Jurassic Park" franchise and her small part in it to this day. As she told Interview Magazine, "I'm noticing that young people — even young children who didn't have a chance to watch it when it came out in the theaters, they're totally loving [it] and their parents are saying that they watch it all the time."
Let's hope the upcoming "Jurassic World Rebirth" rescues the franchise from itself and allows the movies to continue long enough for Lex to make a triumphant return, laptop in hand.