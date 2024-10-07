Whatever Happened To Lex Murphy Actress Ariana Richards From Jurassic Park?

Odd though it may seem, part of the reason "Jurassic Park" endures as a blockbuster classic is surely due to its horror elements. Like director Steven Spielberg's "Jaws," the 1993 movie gets downright hair-raising at times — an experience made all the more visceral by the fact there are two young children enduring the ordeal.

Alongside Drs. Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, and Ellie Sattler (Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern), John Hammond's (Richard Attenborough) grandchildren find themselves stranded on Isla Nubar after the power goes down and several ravenous dinos are set free. Tim and Lex Murphy (Joseph Mazzello and Ariana Richards) provided a proxy for kids everywhere, putting young imaginations straight into the heart of the film and making the terrifying set-pieces all the more effective as a result.

Since the 1993 classic debuted, the "Jurassic Park" franchise has continued, remaining a popular saga even some 30 years after Spielberg's original bowed. However, while several of the "Jurassic Park" cast returned for 2022's "Jurassic World Dominion, some characters from the original "Jurassic" movies didn't make the cut. One of those was Richards, who in "Jurassic Park" was a big part of how the group managed to escape the doomed isle. In the movie, Lex uses her hacking skills to reboot the park's systems and restore power, and while the hacking scene in "Jurassic Park" might not have aged terribly well, it did give Lex herself a big moment, making her responsible for allowing the group to call for help.

It's a shame, then, that we haven't seen Richards reprise her computer wiz character, beyond a brief cameo in the sequel movie, since 1993, though there's surely scope for that in the future. In the meantime, you may be wondering what happened to the little girl who saved Dr. Grant and co. from certain death.