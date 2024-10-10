The Gilligan's Island Detail Most Fans Never Noticed About The Skipper

It is an unassailable fact that "The Ballad of Gilligan's Island" remains one of the best TV theme songs of all time. It's light, catchy, and quickly explains the show's premise in detail for any newcomers. The ballad also introduces all seven of the show's main characters, letting viewers know that they are about to see a series containing a lot of personality conflicts. There's Gilligan (Bob Denver), the Skipper too (Alan Hale Jr.), the millionaire (Jim Backus) and his wife (Natalie Schafer), the movie star (Tina Louise), the professor (Russell Johnson), and Mary Ann (Dawn Wells) there on Gilligan's Isle.

What's curious about the opening theme, however, is that only two of the characters — the first and last — are listed by name. One needs to watch the series to learn that the millionaires are named Thurston Howell III and Lovey Howell, and that the movie star is Ginger Grant. Mentioned less often are the real names of the Skipper and the Professor, who are typically referred to by their professions by the other characters. Also never clarified is if "Gilligan" is the character's first name or last name. Some early treatments listed Gilligan's first name as "Willy," but that name was never used on screen or in any of the show's scripts.

In the show's reworked pilot episode, however, both the Skipper and the Professor are given names. The castaways are able to eavesdrop on a rogue radio signal, and hear a report of their disappearance. The Professor is called Roy Hinkley and the Skipper is called, rather amusingly, Jonas Grumby.