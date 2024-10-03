Arnold Schwarzenegger & Sylvester Stallone Action Thriller Climbing Netflix's Top Charts

Have you heard of the "Escape Plan" franchise? There's no reason to fret if you haven't, as only the first film in the series — simply titled "Escape Plan" — was a moderate hit, garnering mixed reviews at the time of release. The remaining two entries ended up being straight-to-video sequels, with little to no marketing to amplify their existence, so it is pretty natural to have completely missed out on the franchise.

Well, due to the baffling, arbitrary nature of Netflix's algorithm, which often leads to overlooked titles landing in their Top 10 ranking lists, 2013's "Escape Plan" is currently at #3 among the streaming platform's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. (via FlixPatrol). This entry has been eclipsed by two equally unconventional titles: the inoffensive, yet mediocre "The Garfield Movie" at #2, and the morbid 90-minute crime documentary "Jailbreak: Love on the Run" occupying the number one spot.

If you never heard of "Escape Plan," you might be equally surprised to learn that "Escape Plan" is led by two legendary action stars — Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone — and it is the first film to have paired these actors as co-leads. This sounds brilliant on paper, and most of the film's enjoyable popcorn quotient does stem from this duo, but is that enough to sustain a story without meaningful stakes?

Interestingly, Schwarzenegger did not return for any of the sequels, namely "Escape Plan 2: Hades" and "Escape Plan: The Extractors," but Stallone reprised his role as security expert Ray Breslin in both films and was joined by a stacked cast. Without further ado, let us find out what "Escape Plan" is really about and what might be the reason behind its sudden popularity within the context of streaming metrics.