How To Watch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice At Home

If you prefer to keep the '80s nostalgia going and wait to buy the film on home media, you can nab "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4k UHD beginning November 19, 2024, just in time for potential Black Friday deals. Word on the street (by which we mean directly from Warner Bros' press release) is that a two-film collection featuring the original "Beetlejuice" will also be made available for digital and physical purchase at the same time, as will a new Tim Burton Collection with multiple titles. The Burton collection will feature some of the filmmaker's best works, including "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," "Mars Attacks!" and "Batman Returns," though it'll also have "Dark Shadows" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," so you'll have to weigh your options there. Interestingly, the new 8-film collection doesn't actually feature "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," but is understandably being advertised as a companion purchase for Burton fans (and yes, it does include the first film).

The physical versions of the movie will also come loaded up with the same special features as the digital copy. Along with Burton's commentary and the above-mentioned extras, other features include "The Juice is Loose! The Making of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," "Meet the Deetz," and "Handbook for the Recently Deceased." No doubt some of the features will spotlight the film's great cast, which includes franchise newcomers Jenna Ortega (who already proved herself perfect for the role of Lydia Deetz's daughter in the Burton-made Netflix megahit "Wednesday"), Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe, and Monica Bellucci in addition to returning stars Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, and Winona Ryder.

To sum it up, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" will hit PVOD platforms (including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Fandango at Home) on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, with an ASL version of the digital film to follow on the first of November. The movie will be available on home media beginning November 19, 2024.