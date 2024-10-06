Michael Keaton Turned Down Lost's Jack Shephard Over One Scene

Though 20 years have passed since the show premiered, "Lost" remains a cultural touchstone. Its ending naturally didn't go over well with everyone, but its early seasons, at the very least, are pretty flawless. Its pilot in particular still holds up as an effective exercise in character building and tension. It's impossible to imagine its story beginning any other way, or any other actors playing the characters we'd grow to love.

The bulk of the cast remains synonymous with their roles to this day. For some, Daniel Dae Kim will always be Jin. Jorge Garcia will always be Hurley. And Matthew Fox will always be Jack, the noble hero whose point-of-view drives so much of the action in the inaugural episode of "Lost." The series lives and dies on the strength of its ensemble, but Jack Shephard is the glue that holds these disparate characters together — especially in season 1.

It might come as a surprise, then, to learn that Jack wasn't always positioned as such an important character — nor was Fox always set to play him. Back when "Lost" was in early development, creator J.J. Abrams had a different (and much more famous) actor in mind: Michael Keaton. And for a time, the "Batman" star was gung-ho about the role ... until a slight tweak in the pilot changed his attitude.