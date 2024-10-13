The One Stephen King Book The Author Wants To See As A Movie

Stephen King is one of the most prolific authors of our time. Not only does the man churn out work at a blistering pace, but in terms of sheer name recognition, he's surely one of the most well-known authors in history. That is in no small part thanks to the fact that many, many of his novels and short stories have been adapted for the screen over the years, both as movies and TV shows. Yet for all of those adaptations, there's still a book that King wrote that he believes would make a great movie. It just hasn't happened yet.

King spoke with Netflix's Tudum in 2022 in honor of the release of "Mr. Harrigan's Phone," which was directed by John Lee Hancock. During the conversation, the author was asked if there were any of his books that hadn't yet been adapted for the screen that he felt would be well suited for such a thing. His answer? 1995's "Rose Madder." Here's what King had to say about it at the time:

"I don't think anybody ever optioned Rose Madder, which I thought would've made a great movie."

King is at least half right there. While the book in question never actually made it to the big screen, a version of "Rose Madder" was announced in 2011 from Palomar Pictures and Grosvenor Park, with Gary McKendry ("Killer Elite") set to direct the film. It never came to pass and, as of this writing, it's unclear if the people behind that adaptation still have the rights, or if they're back in King's possession.

Either way, this is one of the author's stories still waiting for the right director to adapt it. For those who may not be familiar with the source material, the synopsis for the novel reads as follows: