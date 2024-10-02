A Very Different Actor Almost Joined Will Smith On The Doomed Wild Wild West

Outside of established IP, there are few sure things in Hollywood filmmaking. There was a time when John Wayne astride a horse was a license to print money, ditto Clint Eastwood (who also packed 'em in whilst brandishing a shield and a hand cannon). And there was that remarkable decade-long run where Rob Reiner standing behind the camera meant guaranteed critical, if not full-on commercial success.

Hot streaks don't just happen like this, so when it looks like a shooter is heating up, studios line up to place the heaviest of bets on their next roll. Such was the case with the team of star Will Smith and director Barry Sonnenfeld after the blockbuster breakthrough of 1997's "Men in Black." This was Smith's first smash outside of an ensemble (one he almost turned down), and Sonnenfeld's fourth box office hit after "The Addams Family," "Addams Family Values," and "Get Shorty." Between the former's high-wattage Cary Grant charm and the latter's sharp visual wit, they seemed to be on the verge of a lucrative, long-term creative partnership.

The duo knew it, so they started hunting for their next vehicle. James Lassiter, Smith's producing partner, believed he'd found it in "Wild Wild West," a big-screen adaptation of the quirkily exciting 1960s television series starring Robert Conrad as the swaggering Secret Service agent James West and Ross Martin as his brainy, gadget-manufacturing partner Artemus Gordon. Though the show ended its run in 1969 and was far more popular with Baby Boomers during its initial run than it had been with Generation X-ers in syndication, the hook felt undeniable for all parties desiring to be involved. Once they settled on the film, it was time to move forward.

Warner Bros. owned the project and couldn't have been more pleased to get a crack at Smith and Sonnenfeld's first post-"Men in Black" venture. They were also in business with a star who seemed like the perfect onscreen partner for the rapper-turned-actor. And that star agreed with this assessment until he very abruptly did not.