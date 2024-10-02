A Very Different Actor Almost Joined Will Smith On The Doomed Wild Wild West
Outside of established IP, there are few sure things in Hollywood filmmaking. There was a time when John Wayne astride a horse was a license to print money, ditto Clint Eastwood (who also packed 'em in whilst brandishing a shield and a hand cannon). And there was that remarkable decade-long run where Rob Reiner standing behind the camera meant guaranteed critical, if not full-on commercial success.
Hot streaks don't just happen like this, so when it looks like a shooter is heating up, studios line up to place the heaviest of bets on their next roll. Such was the case with the team of star Will Smith and director Barry Sonnenfeld after the blockbuster breakthrough of 1997's "Men in Black." This was Smith's first smash outside of an ensemble (one he almost turned down), and Sonnenfeld's fourth box office hit after "The Addams Family," "Addams Family Values," and "Get Shorty." Between the former's high-wattage Cary Grant charm and the latter's sharp visual wit, they seemed to be on the verge of a lucrative, long-term creative partnership.
The duo knew it, so they started hunting for their next vehicle. James Lassiter, Smith's producing partner, believed he'd found it in "Wild Wild West," a big-screen adaptation of the quirkily exciting 1960s television series starring Robert Conrad as the swaggering Secret Service agent James West and Ross Martin as his brainy, gadget-manufacturing partner Artemus Gordon. Though the show ended its run in 1969 and was far more popular with Baby Boomers during its initial run than it had been with Generation X-ers in syndication, the hook felt undeniable for all parties desiring to be involved. Once they settled on the film, it was time to move forward.
Warner Bros. owned the project and couldn't have been more pleased to get a crack at Smith and Sonnenfeld's first post-"Men in Black" venture. They were also in business with a star who seemed like the perfect onscreen partner for the rapper-turned-actor. And that star agreed with this assessment until he very abruptly did not.
An out-of-sight choice for Artemus
25 years ago, George Clooney was at an odd stage in his big-screen stardom in that he wasn't a bankable big-screen star just yet. It took him a decade-plus to hit the small-screen jackpot as Dr. Doug Ross on "ER," at which point everyone in Hollywood just assumed the movies would be his the minute he decided to take a shot at them. That transition was surprisingly bumpy. "From Dusk till Dawn" was sold on Quentin Tarantino, while films like "One Fine Day," "The Peacemaker," and "Out of Sight" failed to set the box office ablaze.
Clooney's one quasi-blockbuster was 1997's franchise-damaging "Batman & Robin." Clooney was keen to not repeat this mistake, so teaming up with Smith and Sonnenfeld must've looked like a smart play. When he became attached to the project, the writers began retooling the screenplay to play to their ultra-charismatic stars' strengths. While they waited for a new script, Sonnenfeld, according to his new memoir "Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time: True Stories from a Career in Hollywood", spent a weekend in the Hamptons with the Cloon-dawg. This led to an uncomfortable moment at the Maidstone Arms restaurant, where the wait-staff mis-gauged the star's affection for his one-and-done go-round as Bruce Wayne/Batman.
Per Sonnenfeld:
"The staff was so aflutter they created a special dessert: sugar cookies in the shape of bats — in homage to George's recently released "Batman & Robin."
'Is this some kind of joke?' George asked our fresh-faced Irish waitress. [George was not happy with the film.]
'Sorry, sir. We wanted to ...'
"Well, it's not funny."
Yikes. The hits, as they say, kept on coming.
Clooney becomes a King
Clooney was considered teflon by most in Hollywood, but some were beginning to second-guess if he could withstand another significant misfire after his pairing with Jennifer Lopez in Steven Soderbergh's "Out of Sight," which earned raves from the critics, fell flat at the box office. Was this a matter of timing (i.e. releasing a sly crime flick in the middle of the summer movie season) or were people just not amped on Clooney outside of Cook County General Hospital?
Clooney wasn't about to find out. Add in some executive tinkering, and he decided to make other plans.
According to Sonnenfeld:
"Our new writing team, Jeff Price and Peter Seaman, worked on a new draft of the script, solving some but not all our story problems. The stench in the room was Jon Peter's insistence that there must be a scene where Will Smith appears in drag. As horrible as that sounds, it got worse. On Thanksgiving morning, Clooney called. He didn't like the new draft. Will had more funny lines than George. He was bailing."
Clooney chose wisely. Though David O. Russell's "Three Kings" wasn't a blockbuster, it did bolster Clooney's case for movie stardom. 2000 would be much kinder to him commercially with the duo of "The Perfect Storm" and "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" Besides, how in the heck was he ever supposed to work as the nerdier half of a two-hander next to Will Smith?
Kevin Kline wound up playing Artemus Gordon, and the rest was infamy.