One Of George Clooney's Most Embarrassing Acting Moments Happened In A Prison [Exclusive]

In Steven Soderbergh's sexy 1998 crime thriller, George Clooney plays the world's smoothest bank robber, Jack Foley, a man so charming that he manages to rob a bank using nothing more than a yellow highlighter (he presses it into a clerk's neck from behind, claiming it's the barrel of a gun). Foley begins "Out of Sight" in prison, having been busted after someone snitched on him. He bonds with imprisoned compatriots — notably, Albert Brooks — and the two of them arrange for Jack to get a job upon his release. When released, however, Jack is double-crossed by the Brooks character, and he is ejected from the building with no job. The rejection leads Jack, in a fit of resentment, to commit the above-mentioned robbery. He is caught, and put right back in prison.

Clooney, a handsome man sculpted out of hardened cologne, makes his yellow prison jumpsuits look downright dashing, while his silvering hair swoop and five o'clock shadow are impeccably maintained behind bars. Some of the prison scenes from "Out of Sight" were filmed in a very real prison — called the Angola Plantation — located in Louisiana. In recent years, various scandals have been revealed about inmate mistreatment at Angola, although in 1998, it was where Clooney and Soderbergh chose to shoot their movie ... with real prison inmates.

Clooney recalled shooting at Angola in a recent interview with /Film's own Ben Pearson. Clooney is a noted basketball fan and appears to be quite good at the game. Look around online and you'll find plenty of stories about him playing basketball with co-stars and crew members during production. But in "Out of Sight," wherein Jack Foley plays basketball with other inmates, he's not very good at it. Clooney revealed that having to act like he was bad at basketball in front of real prisoners was wholly humiliating.