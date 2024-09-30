Star Trek's Robin Curtis Blames Leonard Nimoy For A Common Saavik Complaint

In Leonard Nimoy's 1984 film "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock," the Vulcan officer Saavik (Robin Curtis) was tasked with exploring and mapping the Genesis planet, a brand-new world that had been instantaneously formed by the Genesis Device, a terraforming widget introduced in the previous movie. The Genesis planet, she found, was evolving at too rapid a pace, rotating through seasons at an hourly rate. It was hot and muggy one hour, then snowy the next. By the end of the movie, the Genesis world will prove to be unstable, crumbling from within. It was too good to be true.

The deterioration is only one of several tragedies that occur throughout the film. During a rescue operation, Admiral Kirk (William Shatner) has to destroy the U.S.S. Enterprise, and his son David (Merritt Butrick) is murdered by Klingons. Saavik, being an emotionless Vulcan, witnesses these tragedies with a stone face. She tries instead to view them with detached intellect. Robin Curtis gave a mature and stony performance, wholly appropriate for the character.

But this was a change for Saavik, as in the previous film — when the character was played by Kirstie Alley — she was far more emotional. She was confused by humans and even shed tears at the funeral of Spock (Nimoy). Somehow, Saavik became a lot less emotional from "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" to "Star Trek III," a change that many Trekkies have noticed and complained about.

Curtis, of course, has been asked about the character changes she made to Saavik in "Star Trek III," and she has a simple answer. It seems that Nimoy merely directed her that way. Nicholas Meyer directed "Star Trek II," and Kirstie Alley had a different approach to the character. Curtis, in contrast, trusted that Leonard Nimoy, essentially a co-creator of Vulcans, would tell her the best way to behave. Curtis talked about Saavik recently on the SciFi Diner Podcast.