The Three Perfect Maggie Smith Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Canby was right, as Smith would continue putting in fantastic work for decades to come. But her third and final universally acclaimed film would come just two years after "A Room With A View." It was "The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne," a film that, like "The Missionary," counted former Beatle George Harrison among its executive producers. Directed by frequent literary adapter Jack Clayton ("Something Wicked This Way Comes," 1974's "The Great Gatsby"), the film was based on Brian Moore's book "Judith Hearne." Smith starred as Judith, a solitary, alcoholic spinster who finds herself enamored with a widower (Bob Hoskins) who has ulterior motives.

Like "The Missionary," this film's critical score on the aggregate site benefits from the apparent lack of attention it got upon release. RT lists just six critics who reviewed the film, but all of them took a liking to it. Pauline Kael, in a review taken from her book "For Keeps," wrote about her urge to look away from Smith's performance as a "self-exposing" character. "Maggie Smith, who plays the part, lets you read every shade of feeling in Judy's face; she makes you feel the ghastliness of knowing you're a figure of fun," she explained. The movie sounds sincere and surprisingly painful, but according to critics like Kael and Roger Ebert (who called it "a triumph" in Smith's career), it's also very good. That's no surprise: everything with Maggie Smith is.

While "The Missionary" is not currently available to stream, you can watch "A Room With A View" now on The Criterion Channel, Britbox, and Max. You can also find "The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne" on The Criterion Channel.