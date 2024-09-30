Was A Daniel Radcliffe Wolverine Variant Cut From Deadpool & Wolverine? Here's The Truth

The selling point of Shawn Levy's superhero flick "Deadpool & Wolverine" was that characters from superhero films previously owned by 20th Century Fox could now interact with characters from superhero films owned by Disney. Both corporations are evoked in dialogue, and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) explains clearly that Disney owns the movie he is currently starring in, noting that executive producer Kevin Feige won't let him joke about cocaine. There are a lot of sexual references in "Deadpool & Wolverine," but no actual on-screen sex acts; Disney has always had limits.

On its surface, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is naughty and subversive, although at its core, it's celebrating heartless corporate ownership. The film didn't become a hit because it's challenging its own corporate masters. Instead, it made $1.3 billion (!) thanks to its enjoyable deluge of cameos, including the above-mentioned Fox-owned characters, but also multiple variants of Deadpool and Wolverine. Late in the film, the titular heroes fight and kill 100 Deadpool variants, while earlier on, Deadpool merrily skips through the multiverse, meeting a few dozen versions of Wolverine. Most of them were played by Hugh Jackman, although one was played by Henry Cavill. Another was stuntman Luke Bennett with Jackman's face pasted over his own.

During production, rumors swirled as to what the film might contain. Fan speculation is, of course, a cottage industry until itself, so it's natural that certain false theories would gain traction in the pop consciousness. For months, it was posited that actor Daniel Radcliffe was going to play one of the Wolverines. Indeed, when Radcliffe was seen with a bulkier muscle mass in public, the rumors seemed more plausible. Was the zany British actor going to pass into the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "Deadpool & Wolverine" co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have since clarified that was never the plan.