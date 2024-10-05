The Big Bang Theory Star That Almost Played Barney In How I Met Your Mother

The four male leads on "The Big Bang Theory" — Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper, Johnny Galecki as Leonard Hofstadter, Simon Helberg as Howard Wolowitz, and Kunal Nayyar as Raj Koothrappali — feel so synonymous with their roles on Chuck Lorre's sitcom that it's hard to imagine transplanting them onto any of the show's other competitors. As it turns out, though, Parsons very nearly played a very different TV character: specifically, Barney Stinson, the role ultimately portrayed by Neil Patrick Harris on "How I Met Your Mother" (which also aired on CBS).

In 2015, Parsons told daytime talk show host Kelly Ripa and her co-host at the time, Michael Strahan, that he read for Barney and found the character sort of baffling (via Yahoo!). "It was one of the stranger experiences of my life," Parsons recalled. "Because you know how it is to audition for things. They come out with character breakdowns and stuff, and on this one, it specifically said: 'Barney, a big lug of a guy.' And I remember thinking, I got it and was like, 'Who the hell looked at me and thinks 'big lug of a guy?”" Parsons did clarify, though, that he didn't take it personally: "And it wasn't offensive, I thought, 'This is silly.'"

Parsons doesn't appear to have any hard feelings about the whole ordeal. As he said to Ripa and Strahan, "Look, it all worked out fine [...] Neil's better for the part, let's be honest, and it all went that way."