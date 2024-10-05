The Big Bang Theory Star That Almost Played Barney In How I Met Your Mother
The four male leads on "The Big Bang Theory" — Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper, Johnny Galecki as Leonard Hofstadter, Simon Helberg as Howard Wolowitz, and Kunal Nayyar as Raj Koothrappali — feel so synonymous with their roles on Chuck Lorre's sitcom that it's hard to imagine transplanting them onto any of the show's other competitors. As it turns out, though, Parsons very nearly played a very different TV character: specifically, Barney Stinson, the role ultimately portrayed by Neil Patrick Harris on "How I Met Your Mother" (which also aired on CBS).
In 2015, Parsons told daytime talk show host Kelly Ripa and her co-host at the time, Michael Strahan, that he read for Barney and found the character sort of baffling (via Yahoo!). "It was one of the stranger experiences of my life," Parsons recalled. "Because you know how it is to audition for things. They come out with character breakdowns and stuff, and on this one, it specifically said: 'Barney, a big lug of a guy.' And I remember thinking, I got it and was like, 'Who the hell looked at me and thinks 'big lug of a guy?”" Parsons did clarify, though, that he didn't take it personally: "And it wasn't offensive, I thought, 'This is silly.'"
Parsons doesn't appear to have any hard feelings about the whole ordeal. As he said to Ripa and Strahan, "Look, it all worked out fine [...] Neil's better for the part, let's be honest, and it all went that way."
No offense to Jim Parsons, but nobody could have played Barney Stinson besides Neil Patrick Harris
Jim Parsons is right — Neil Patrick Harris was better for the role of Barney Stinson. Right from the beginning of "How I Met Your Mother," Barney is an over-the-top womanizer who, it's revealed, became friends with the protagonist Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) by approaching him at a urinal and informing Ted that he's going to "teach [Ted] how to live." (Parsons' role on "The Big Bang Theory" is also really over-the-top, but in different ways; we'll come back around to that shortly.) It's important to say that despite his endless and increasingly bizarre schemes meant to get women into bed — chronicled in his in-universe tome "the Playbook" — Barney experiences real growth throughout "How I Met Your Mother," thanks in large part to his renewed connection with his estranged father Jerome Whittaker (John Lithgow) and his long-term romantic relationship with Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders). Harris approaches all of Barney's more serious moments with serious heart and depth, and it's borderline impossible to imagine anyone playing the part quite as beautifully.
Harris told GQ in a 2022 video retrospective of his career, though, that he definitely wasn't a shoo-in to play Barney — and that the creators changed the whole character just for him. "I read the part, and it was to play someone who was, like, rotund, cigar-smoking, Jack Black." As Harris recalled, he felt sure he wasn't going to get the gig, but at the last minute, things worked in his favor. Harris happened to know the casting director, who shared that co-creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas liked his self-parodic performance in "Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle." In the end, he clearly got the job — and Jim Parsons got a huge job of his own.
Jim Parsons ended up playing Sheldon Cooper — and won a ton of Emmys for the role
Just as Neil Patrick Harris ended up being the best choice to play Barney Stinson, it's safe to say that "The Big Bang Theory" might not feel quite right without Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper. Sheldon is, as I said, just as bombastic as Barney but in an entirely different way; he's haughty, perceives everyone around him to be his intellectual inferior, and can even be pretty mean at the end of the day. (Sheldon is also basically asexual and takes his only relationship on the series — with his eventual wife Amy Farrah Fowler, played by Mayim Bialik — incredibly slowly, which basically makes him the opposite of Barney.) Through his performance, Sheldon manages to soften some of Sheldon's worst moments and impulses, making him a little more tolerable than he would be in the hands of most other actors, and he was richly rewarded for that performance over the years.
In 2010, 2011, 2013, and 2014, Parsons won the Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series thanks to Sheldon Cooper — only losing in 2012 to Jon Cryer for his role on another Chuck Lorre show, "Two and a Half Men" — so it just goes to show that missing out on playing Barney Stinson was for the best. Also, Harris and Parsons have one thing in common; both of them reprised their characters in projects associated with their respective shows (Parsons narrated "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off "Young Sheldon," and Harris made an appearance in the now-canceled spinoff "How I Met Your Father").
"The Big Bang Theory" is streaming on Max, and "How I Met Your Mother" is available on Hulu.