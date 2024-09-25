How To Watch Deadpool & Wolverine At Home
America's long wait — nay, make that the world's long wait — is finally over, because Dogpool is finally coming home. "Deadpool & Wolverine" certainly lived up to all those sky-high expectations as a cameo-laden, multiversal romp (perhaps a bit too much, as /Film's Chris Evangelista laid out in his review), but it also proved to be exactly the hit at the box office that theaters so desperately needed. That record-smashing success explains why the blockbuster remained exclusively on the big screen for as long as it has. (My local AMC, for instance, still carries multiple "Deadpool & Wolverine" showtimes a day, even while carving out space for all the other big-budget offerings that have released in the weeks and months since.) Well, even the most profitable things must come to an end at some point, as the saying (kind of) goes, and that includes billion-dollar grossing superhero movies too.
That's not to say that "Deadpool & Wolverine" and its money-making days are behind it, mind you. Far from it! The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team-up extravaganza is merely headed for the next stage of its capitalist journey, and that is its impending release on home media. Disney and Marvel Studios have officially announced that the titular fan-favorite frenemies will arrive on digital platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango as soon as October 1, 2024. But wait, there's more! The Mouse House's recent trend of throwing its muscle behind physical releases when it's financially profitable (you might be $en$ing a theme here) continues, as "Deadpool & Wolverine" will also receive a buzzy 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD just a few weeks later.
Enjoy @realhughjackman's abs from the comfort and privacy of your home. #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/BILFny8vLw
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 25, 2024
You'll have to keep reading to find out exactly when, however. Hey, we've got bills to pay, too, you know.
Deadpool & Wolverine hits the home market this fall
After months of nerds geeking out in multiplexes across the globe, the biggest superhero movie of 2024 is coming home to a screen nearest you — and there are all sorts of goodies coming along for the ride. If you thought the returns of (spoiler alert, for anyone who's been living under a rock this past year) Wesley Snipes as Blade, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, and Dafne Keen as X-23 couldn't be topped, well, you've barely seen anything yet. Disney and Marvel Studios have also revealed that fans are in for a tidal wave of bonus features and extras, along with two gorgeous-looking steelbook covers for the physical media junkies among us that will be both Wolverine- and Deadpool-themed, as well. These features apparently include "a gag reel, deleted scenes, and making-of videos." The physical media release will hit shelves on October 22, 2024.
You can check out the full list below:
- Finding Madonna: Making the Oner — Director Shawn Levy breaks down a historic scene in the film: the "Oner," which highlights the fight that finally unites Deadpool and Wolverine for the first time.
- Practical Approach: Celebrating the Art of Ray Chan — A tribute to longtime Marvel Studios collaborator Ray Chan, who sadly passed away in 2024. The cast and crew recall anecdotes and echo the resounding positive effects of filming on the set he helped design, full of intricate details and Easter eggs.
- Loose Ends: The Legacy Heroes – Reynolds, Levy, and the cast and crew go through some of the mind-blowing cameos and the characters who finally get their deserved endings. They cover the intensive choreographed sequences, updated costumes, and assembling the iconic team.
- Wolverine – Hugh Jackman describes the return to his iconic role as Wolverine. Cast and crew discuss how he picks up his yellow suit again, brings variety to the role, and continues his legacy from previous films.
- Filmmaker Commentary – Listen to audio commentary by Levy and Reynolds.
- Gag Reel – Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew.
- Deleted Scenes:
- Elevator Ride – Paradox explains the sacred timeline to Deadpool as they walk around the TVA.
- Do Nothing – Hunter B-15 instructs Paradox to stay out of trouble, rejecting his efforts to take action.
- Daddy's In Love – Hunter B-15 and Peter strike up a romance. Peter announces he is in love with his friends, Headpool and Kidpool.
- "Fun Sack":
- Dr. Deadpool – Dr. Deadpool, Ph.D., very kindly informs us of the risks of testicular cancer and tries to convince Jackman to do a live checkup.
- Product Review – Deadpool shows off some toys and trinkets from the franchise, including one top-secret item that may or may not be a spoiler.
- Wade Is Back – Reynolds and Jackman promote a movie ... but Ryan misleads Hugh on just exactly which movie they are there for.