How To Watch Deadpool & Wolverine At Home

America's long wait — nay, make that the world's long wait — is finally over, because Dogpool is finally coming home. "Deadpool & Wolverine" certainly lived up to all those sky-high expectations as a cameo-laden, multiversal romp (perhaps a bit too much, as /Film's Chris Evangelista laid out in his review), but it also proved to be exactly the hit at the box office that theaters so desperately needed. That record-smashing success explains why the blockbuster remained exclusively on the big screen for as long as it has. (My local AMC, for instance, still carries multiple "Deadpool & Wolverine" showtimes a day, even while carving out space for all the other big-budget offerings that have released in the weeks and months since.) Well, even the most profitable things must come to an end at some point, as the saying (kind of) goes, and that includes billion-dollar grossing superhero movies too.

That's not to say that "Deadpool & Wolverine" and its money-making days are behind it, mind you. Far from it! The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team-up extravaganza is merely headed for the next stage of its capitalist journey, and that is its impending release on home media. Disney and Marvel Studios have officially announced that the titular fan-favorite frenemies will arrive on digital platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango as soon as October 1, 2024. But wait, there's more! The Mouse House's recent trend of throwing its muscle behind physical releases when it's financially profitable (you might be $en$ing a theme here) continues, as "Deadpool & Wolverine" will also receive a buzzy 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD just a few weeks later.

Enjoy @realhughjackman's abs from the comfort and privacy of your home. #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/BILFny8vLw — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 25, 2024

You'll have to keep reading to find out exactly when, however. Hey, we've got bills to pay, too, you know.