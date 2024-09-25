How Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Would React To Batman, According To Director Todd Phillips

Despite some massive box office hits, DC never quite managed to outdo Marvel when it came to their respective shared cinematic universes. Even when "Wonder Woman" made $817 million, the whole shared universe thing just never seemed to suit DC. But it was a different story when it came to projects such as 2019's "Joker" and 2022's "The Batman" — both of which existed as separate stories outside of any shared continuity.

These so-called "Elseworlds" stories represented an intriguing future for DC and Warner Bros. following the closure of the DC Extended Universe. Rather than competing with Marvel's dominance of the superhero genre by establishing a rival shared cinematic universe, Warners seemed to have a ready-made alternative in the form of these director-led projects. "Joker," made more than a billion dollars, after which Matt Reeves' "The Batman" made $765 million. Rather than double down on these sorts of standalone movies, however, Warner decided it needed to try the whole shared universe thing again — after all, there's a lot of money to be made if you get it right. And so, we await the rise of the new DC Universe.

It's already been confirmed that both Reeves' "Batman Epic Crime Saga" — as it's lamentably named — and the "Joker" movies won't exist within James Gunn and Peter Safran's newly-minted DC Universe. Still, there has been speculation that Todd Phillips' decidedly gritty take on 1980s Gotham might pair nicely with Reeves' own grimy vision of the city. While the "Joker" movies take place in the 1980s when Bruce Wayne is just a child, there's no reason why the events of these films couldn't conceivably form part of the history of Reeves' Gotham. Speculation about this potential crossover previously prompted Phillips to categorically deny that Robert Pattinson's Bat and Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck would ever meet. But even beyond that specific crossover, the idea of Phoenix's mentally disturbed villain encountering his universe's version of the Dark Knight has surely been in the back of every fan's mind since "Joker" debuted. Now, Phillips has weighed in on what such a meeting might look like.