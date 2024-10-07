The Boys Season 4 Cut An Improvised Kiss Scene During Its Biggest Cameo Appearance

"The Boys" is filled with celebrity guest stars playing themselves, which is impressive given that the self-portrayals are rarely flattering. Season 3 gave us a montage of celebrities singing "Imagine" in a questionable attempt to comfort the masses amidst all the Soldier Boy chaos; it's an obvious parody of Gal Gadot's "Imagine" video in those early COVID days, mocking celebrities as a whole for their out-of-touch and self-important tendencies.

Will Ferrell was the latest celebrity to stop by "The Boys" for a self-deprecating cameo, showing up in season 4's "Life Among the Skeptics" as A-Train's new cast member in a shameless white savior biopic. Will Ferrell plays himself as someone with bad taste in scripts who desperately wants to be treated as a serious actor. The writers give him a small dose of self-awareness when he worries the movie he's filming might seem too much like "The Blind Side," but the director is easily able to smooth over his concerns by promising he'll finally win an Oscar.

The director, a recurring character named Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne), originally made out with Ferrell at the end of the scene. It was an improvised joke meant as a punchline to the escalating flattery and self-delusion of both characters, but it was tragically cut from the final episode. According to showrunner Eric Kripke (per The Wrap):