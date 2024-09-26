Donald Trump Ruined The Bones Season 11 Finale - And Emily Deschanel Didn't Hold Back
If you weren't watching the season 11 finale of "Bones" — titled "The Nightmare in the Nightmare" — live when it aired in the summer of 2016, you might not know that it was pre-empted by a particularly divisive politician ... and star Emily Deschanel was really ticked off about the whole thing.
On July 21 of that year — which, as you probably know, happened to be an election year! — "Bones" tried to air this exciting episode that brings a long-lost character back into the mix, but the broadcast was completely uninterrupted by Donald Trump's speech at that year's Republican National Convention where he accepted the nomination for President of the United States. Considering that the speech went on for a whopping 75 minutes, it makes sense that anything airing on, say, Fox might have to wait until Trump wrapped up his whole thing, and that meant "Bones" experienced a major interruption. As such, Deschanel took to X (known as Twitter at the time) to air her grievances.
"Um....how is anyone gonna understand what is going on when you start an episode in the middle?!" Deschanel posted. "Nobody planned for [T]rump to speak so long?" In a follow-up, she continued, writing, "Politics shmolitics they should have just forgotten about the convention and shown ['Bones' on Fox]!" and concluding her entire diatribe with the hashtag "fail."
What happens in the season 11 finale of Bones?
It's fair that Emily Deschanel — who plays forensic anthropologist Temperance "Bones" Brennan on the series — was pissed about Donald Trump interrupting the season 11 finale of "Bones," largely because it's a really important action-packed episode where Dr. Zack Addy, played by Eric Millegan, returns after a long absence. At the beginning of "The Nightmare in the Nightmare," the team at the Jeffersonian — including Temperance's FBI partner and husband Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) — is hunting a serial killer they've dubbed "the Puppeteer" who likes keeping his victims around after he murders them; while Temperance's colleagues investigate potential leads, she seeks psychological help from Dr. Brandon Faulk (Tim Guinee) over her intense nightmares.
All of this builds to a horrifying reveal when Brennan gets a text asking her to meet at the Washington D.C. restaurant Founding Fathers, ostensibly from someone on her team ... and when she arrives, it's clear that nobody on her team actually sent the text and that she's walking into a trap. (Eventually, it's revealed that Zack, who was arrested in season 3 for serving another killer named the Gormogon, has returned.) "The Nightmare in the Nightmare" ends on a total cliffhanger ... and apparently, the cast and crew were on edge too as they wondered if "Bones" would even get another season.
The cast of Bones said they were really worried while shooting The Nightmare in the Nightmare
As Tamara Taylor — who played Dr. Camille Saroyan on the series — revealed to Assignment X in 2017, she and her fellow cast members weren't even sure they'd get to wrap up the events of the season 11 finale because the show was "on the bubble" in 2016 (which, in industry terms, means it was on the verge of getting canceled). As a result, Taylor said it was really awkward to even shoot the episode because nobody knew what was coming next.
"Season 11 ended and it was pretty uncomfortable, because we didn't know if we were ending it-ending it, because it was on the bubble, and contracts hadn't been signed," Taylor revealed after the outlet asked if she had anything in mind for her career once "Bones" ended. "Usually, we'd had the luxury of going into hiatus knowing that we were coming back. Season 11, not so much. They had to write it like it was a series finale as well as a season finale, which was really uncomfortable, because we weren't sure if we were saying goodbye forever, or just goodbye for two months. That was awkward."
Thankfully, it was renewed for a 12th and final season and the show got to wrap up everything in the series finale "The End in the End." Still, the season 11 finale of "Bones" apparently faced more obstacles than most fans realize — and you can watch it now, along with the rest of the series, on Hulu.