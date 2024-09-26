Donald Trump Ruined The Bones Season 11 Finale - And Emily Deschanel Didn't Hold Back

If you weren't watching the season 11 finale of "Bones" — titled "The Nightmare in the Nightmare" — live when it aired in the summer of 2016, you might not know that it was pre-empted by a particularly divisive politician ... and star Emily Deschanel was really ticked off about the whole thing.

On July 21 of that year — which, as you probably know, happened to be an election year! — "Bones" tried to air this exciting episode that brings a long-lost character back into the mix, but the broadcast was completely uninterrupted by Donald Trump's speech at that year's Republican National Convention where he accepted the nomination for President of the United States. Considering that the speech went on for a whopping 75 minutes, it makes sense that anything airing on, say, Fox might have to wait until Trump wrapped up his whole thing, and that meant "Bones" experienced a major interruption. As such, Deschanel took to X (known as Twitter at the time) to air her grievances.

"Um....how is anyone gonna understand what is going on when you start an episode in the middle?!" Deschanel posted. "Nobody planned for [T]rump to speak so long?" In a follow-up, she continued, writing, "Politics shmolitics they should have just forgotten about the convention and shown ['Bones' on Fox]!" and concluding her entire diatribe with the hashtag "fail."