Stephen King Expected Two Of His Most Popular Books To Flop

"Dead fields under a November sky, scattered rose petals brown and turning up at the edges, empty pools scummed with algae, rot, decomposition, dust... "

These lines from Stephen King's "Pet Sematary" capture the disintegration of the natural order like clockwork, doomed to occur at some point, like that of a robust life coming to a close. Death is inevitable, but so is grief, and the raging, intense kind can often tip us over to the other side, where it is tempting to disrupt the cyclical nature of life and death. The Creed family in King's 1983 novel face this dilemma, where the idea of an ancient burial ground bringing the dead back to life holds unimaginable power over grieving, broken hearts. However, what's dead must stay dead, as any kind of rebirth will always be tinted with an uncanny aspect, with these resurrected beings looking and feeling "a little dead."

The compelling nature of "Pet Sematary" does not require much elaboration: King's raw, accessible writing meshes beautifully with the visceral subject matter, which underlines the unfulfilled yearnings of human existence, including the desire to cling to loved ones after death. Throughout the novel, the mundane everyday is juxtaposed against the unnerving circumstances surrounding the Creeds, creating an unsettling cocktail of emotions that are sustained throughout the narrative.

However, when King wrote "Pet Sematary," he genuinely believed that "nobody [would] want to read" his novel, as the subject matter was pretty dark and gruesome, even by his standards. In a conversation with NPR, King cited "Pet Sematary" and his 1986 best-selling novel "It" as two books that he deemed would flop (!), but thankfully, they didn't. If anything, these two entries are some of his most popular works, adapted repeatedly due to the thrilling, enduring nature of these horror tales.