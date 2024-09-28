Kurt Russell Was On A Shortlist For One Of The Worst-Reviewed Batman Movies

In July of 1994, the Los Angeles Times claimed that it was "still a riddle why Keaton didn't stay" as the star of the Batman movies. 30 years later, however, that riddle has been well and truly solved. Along with director Tim Burton, Keaton revolutionized the comic book film with 1989's "Batman," which was not only a box office smash, but alongside Richard Donner's celebrated "Superman" from 1978, wrote the blueprint for how to adapt superhero stories for the big screen. Keaton himself had overcome considerable backlash following his casting as the Dark Knight, proving wrong legions of fans who claimed the five-foot nine-inch actor, then known for his comedic work, was too diminutive a choice for the lead role.

Then came 1992's "Batman Returns," which saw Burton craft an expressionist nightmare fairytale unimpeded by studio interference. Unfortunately, not everyone was a fan. Not only were parents and kids put off by the dark sensibility on display in "Returns," McDonalds was particularly dismayed at having to sell Happy Meal toys based on the Burtonian freaks showcased in the film.

So, when Burton came into the Warner Bros. offices to chat about the third installment in the franchise, he was met with a frosty response. The director recalled pitching several ideas before he had a sudden realization: "You don't want me to make another one, do you?" WB did not, in fact, want Burton to make another one, but it was seemingly open to having Keaton stay on for whatever the threequel turned out to be. Lamentably for the studio, Keaton did not feel the same. The actor told Marc Maron on the WTF podcast, "Tim was out, this was a new director, and I could see that was going south." Evidently, "Batman Forever" director Joel Schumacher did not share Keaton's ideas about where the franchise should go, and the actor departed.

In Keaton's wake, Schumacher and the studio considered several replacements, one of whom was (it seems) the great Kurt Russell.