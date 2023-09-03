Val Kilmer Was In A Different Kind Of Batcave When He Was Cast In Batman Forever

Throughout the mythos concerning the character of Bruce Wayne aka Batman, there is a strong theme of predestination. While made explicit in only a few tales of the Dark Knight throughout the character's 84-year existence, there exists the idea that the orphan Bruce Wayne was able to mold himself into the figure of Batman partially because his whole life prepared him to do just that, mentally if not also physically and emotionally.

1995's "Batman Forever," the third in Warner Bros. and producer Tim Burton's series of live-action adaptations of the character, is one of the stories of the Caped Crusader that highlights this theme in a big way. In the film, Bruce (played by Val Kilmer) is troubled by recurring waking nightmares that psychiatrist Dr. Chase Meridian (Nicole Kidman) deduces are actually repressed memories forcing their way into his conscious mind. In these visions, Bruce recalls the moments after his parents' untimely deaths, especially his foreboding and portentous encounter with a giant bat in the cave he accidentally discovers beneath his family's mansion.

Ironically, the circumstances in which Kilmer found himself considered and cast for the role of Batman in "Forever" are incredibly similar. In fact, the actor discovered that he won the part while he had been inside an actual cave full of bats. Holy confluence, Batman!