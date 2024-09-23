What Happened To Dr. Jerome Oziel From Netflix's Monsters?

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's "DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" enjoyed record-breaking success on Netflix in 2022, which led to two additional installments of the "Monster" anthology being greenlit. The second installment, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," is garnering a ton of attention at the moment, continuing the tradition of real-life horrors being re-enacted by a stacked ensemble cast. The unsavory aspects of such a trend are pretty hard to ignore, but it has been proven time and again that audiences gravitate toward these kinds of stories, even when they are actualized at the cost of those who suffered. "The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" happens to offer an appropriate amount of suspense and tension, as there are no questions about the validity of the accusations, but rather the how and why behind the crimes that were committed.

For brief context, the Menendez siblings brutally killed their parents – José and Kitty (played by Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny respectively) — on August 20, 1989, and they were eventually convicted of first-degree murder and received life sentences without the possibility of parole. During their trial, their motives were called into question: while the defense argued that the parents were abusive for decades, the prosecutors reasoned that the Menendez siblings did it to nab the family fortune. In Murphy and Brennan's film, Lyle (Nicholas Chavez) and Erik (Cooper Koch) seem on edge after their parents' funeral, and the latter confides in his therapist Jerome Oziel (Dallas Roberts) about the murders.

Erik's confessions to Oziel become the gateway for flashbacks, where we are privy to his interpretation of the past, which also highlights the high-stress, abusive environment that the brothers grew up in. Erik becomes more agitated with each memory cropping up, prompting Oziel to call Lyle in, but the second brother threatens to kill the therapist, leading Oziel to vow to keep the conversations confidential.