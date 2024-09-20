One Of The Most Anticipated Horror Movies Of All Time Was Shot With An iPhone

It's easy to forget in a post-"The Walking Dead" world, but the zombie genre didn't always have a steady pulse. One of the first titles to provide a shock to the system was Danny Boyle's "28 Days Later," written by Alex Garland and starring Cillian Murphy, who is slated to return for the sequel alongside the trio of new additions Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes. The film didn't just change the game by introducing the concept of fast, runner-like zombies, but it also hearkened back to the days of George Romero himself with its grainy cinematography and its almost indie-like production — one that, paradoxically, remained on the cutting edge by becoming one of the first films to ever shoot with a Canon XL-1 digital camera (as also cited by WIRED). Now, that tradition for pushing the envelope is being kept alive with "28 Years Later."

Intriguingly, WIRED reports that the cast and crew went to great lengths to keep this iPhone detail under wraps, even signing NDAs to prevent anyone from revealing this information. That's never stopped internet sleuths before (read: paparazzi), of course, and the outlet confirmed that the sequel was shot specifically with a number of iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones. Although exact story details have thus far eluded the general public, it's likely that Boyle, Garland, and returning cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle are hoping to match the original movie's grimy and low-budget aesthetic. As an added bonus, Boyle's previous composer on "Yesterday," Daniel Pemberton, took to Twitter (now known as X) to praise the news and offer up his own personal commentary:

"For part of [the] score for YESTERDAY with Danny Boyle (the scene as Jack drives to meet an infamous fisherman) I recorded the solo music cue straight to voice notes on my iPhone and that's exactly what's in the film.. [Danny Boyle] always has an excellent punk rock attitude to film making."

For part of score for YESTERDAY with Danny Boyle (the scene as Jack drives to meet an infamous fisherman) I recorded the solo music cue straight to voice notes on my iPhone and that's exactly what's in the film.. DB always has an excellent punk rock attitude to film making 👇 https://t.co/3qzvpzNiau — Daniel Pemberton (@DANIELPEMBERTON) September 19, 2024

The gimmick of shooting with an iPhone can oftentimes come across as exactly that — a gimmick — but there's plenty of reason to hope that this visual choice was made purely out of narrative-based reasons. "28 Years Later" is the first of a planned trilogy and is set to open in theaters on June 20, 2025, with Nia DaCosta rumored to direct the next sequel. Stay tuned to /Film for more updates!