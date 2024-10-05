Patrick Stewart Wants A Star Trek Movie To Explore Two Things About Jean-Luc Picard

The third and final season of "Star Trek: Picard" ended on a friendly note. Jean-Luc (Patrick Stewart) had rescued his long-lost son Jack (Ed Speleers) from the Borg, and had finally earned a moment with his old co-workers from the Enterprise-D. He hadn't served with them for decades, but he was still close to his old senior staff. He, Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), Worf (Michael Dorn), Geordi (LeVar Burton), Dr. Crusher (Gates McFadden), and a new fleshy version of Data (Brent Spiner) gathered around a poker table for one final, genial game together. They chatted idly and laughed as friends as the credits began to roll.

It was implied that the characters would live out the rest of their lives on good terms. Picard was about 100 years old in that third season, so his story may very well be over. He had another adventure, just as he wanted; Picard declared at the head of the season that he didn't want a legacy, he wanted new things to do while he was still alive.

Stewart had previously said that the third season of "Picard" was going to be, essentially, his retirement party, marking the final time he would play Jean-Luc Picard in any capacity. Because of this statement, the third season was reworked into a reunion special, with the main cast of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" on screen together for the first time since 2002. However, because that third season was so much fun to make, Stewart has walked back his statements about retiring the role, saying he would be willing to return for another film project, should he be asked.

Why come back? In a 2023 interview with Wired, Stewart noted that Picard still had facets and emotions that hadn't yet been explored. Throughout "Star Trek," audiences always saw Picard as resolute, confident, and capable of making decisions swiftly in tense situations. What he haven't seen, Stewart said, are the moments of fear, indecision, and weakness. The actor wanted to explore that.