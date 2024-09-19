Marvel's Kevin Feige Had 4 Words Of Advice For Deadpool & Wolverine

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is back, and most of that is down to Ryan Reynolds. The man who knows how to wring every bit of commercial potential out of a piece of IP turned his attention to the flailing MCU and rescued the franchise following a series of setbacks that had many questioning whether Marvel Studios' reign was coming to an end. In "Deadpool & Wolverine" Reynolds delivered a box office megahit that blew past the billion dollar mark just three weeks after it debuted, mainly by doing absolutely everything he could to make his team-up flick a can't-miss scenario for fans.

In practice, that meant turning "Deadpool & Wolverine" into one long cameo-fest and packing it with more wisecracks than even his previous "Deadpool" movies — themselves mere excuses for Reynolds to be a bit snarky and irreverent while simultaneously trying very hard to make us all like him. It's a formula that worked better than Reynolds and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige could have hoped, and now we just have to see whether the franchise can maintain this level of success going forward.

One thing's for sure, however: We'll be seeing more of Reynolds' Merc with the Mouth in future. While "Deadpool & Wolverine" actually ended up being surprisingly inconsequential for the wider MCU continuity, now that Feige's golden boy has proven his worth, Deadpool will unquestionably be teaming up with more Marvel superstars in the years to come. It seems in order to repeat his "Deadpool & Wolverine" success, Reynolds need only to remember the words of advice that Feige himself offered prior to the movie going into production.