The Real Reason Eva Mendes Disappeared From Hollywood

Is Eva Mendes fully retired from acting, or will she step back in front of the camera again sometime in the future? Honestly, she's not sure.

10 years after her last film appearance — in her partner Ryan Gosling's directorial debut, "Lost River," where she plays a supporting role as a dancer named Cat — Mendes thinks she had a pretty good run and doesn't appear eager to mess with her acting legacy. While speaking to George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America on September 17 to promote her children's book "Desi, Mami, and The Never-Ending Worries," Mendes indicated that she might be done for good.

"I don't know. If there — you know — if there's interesting roles," Mendes revealed. "I kinda felt like I did it, ya know? I was like, I just worked with Ryan Gosling, who's, like, the best. And I had such a — I don't know — it was such a high off my career to work with him and what we created together that I was like, 'This is a good time to just 'Seinfeld' it and just walk out.' So, who knows?" (For the uninitiated, Mendes is making an A+ reference to "Seinfeld" standout George Costanza, who, as played by Jason Alexander, once adopted a policy where he would leave the room after making a single great joke.)