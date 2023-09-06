Ryan Gosling's Ken Casting Was Met With Confusion From His Real Life Daughters

For some people, it seems that Ryan Gosling wasn't Kenough.

Gosling is the father of two children, currently seven and eight years old. They are the prime age for Barbie dolls, and, according to Gosling, have constructed an elaborate universe of their own wherein Barbies, Kens, and their many variants can co-exist. Gosling was familiar with his daughters' self-created myths and was used to finding Barbie dolls underfoot in his home. When Greta Gerwig approached Gosling about the possibility of playing Ken in her "Barbie" movie, Gosling sought a Ken doll from his daughters' collection. Famously, he found a Ken outdoors in his garden, laying face-down in the dirt, neglected for Lord knows how long. The doll was next to a mashed lemon. He took a picture of the Ken doll and texted it to Gerwig, saying "I shall be your Ken, for this story must be told."

While Gosling was to become the live-action personification of one of his daughters' favorite toys, it soon became clear to him that he was to fulfill the least necessary part of his daughters' Barbie lore. Indeed, that was also a major element of Gerwig's screenplay (co-written with Noah Baumbach). Ken, in the narrative of "Barbie," is a secondary entity, a needy creature that only exists when Barbie is looking at him. Gosling was keen to fill a void that, well, actually remains kind of a void. Ken, Gosling's daughters confirmed, was a pusillanimous, nugatory figure. When they heard their dad was going to play a part like that, they became baffled.

During a pre-strikes interview with the New York Times, Gosling shared a few details of his daughters' play life, and how they didn't really care that he was playing Ken.