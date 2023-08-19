Ryan Gosling's Gift To Barbie's Cast And Crew Perfectly Encapsulated Ken

Judging by some of the stories to have come out of the production of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," the making of the movie was a delight for everyone involved. For instance, /Film recently reported that the cast of the film kicked off filming with a slumber party for all the Barbies. Kens were not invited, although they were welcome to visit briefly, send gifts, or call in to say hello. Not surprisingly, Michael Cera, the actor to play the nondescript non-Ken Allan, was not invited to even say hello. Gerwig also held screenings every Sunday morning — a kind of "movie church" — to communicate to her cast what vibe she was seeking. The director even wrote a short prayer to Barbie that she recited to Warner Bros. executives. The film was playful and bubbly because the production was playful and bubbly.

Ryan Gosling plays the most prominent Ken in "Barbie," and his performance as a wounded puppy-dog-man is certainly one of the film's many highlights. Over the course of "Barbie," Ken learns, for the first time, that the patriarchy exists in the faraway "real world." Ken takes this forbidden knowledge back to the Eden of Barbieland and spreads discord in the female-run utopia. He feels it's time for the men to be in charge, although, in his mind, that merely means merely having the uninterrupted ability to mansplain "The Godfather" and sing Machtbox 20 songs unironically. He begins adopting absurd, masculine-sounding language as well, calling his home the Mojo Dojo Casa House.

Gosling wanted to represent Ken's half-hearted assertions toward the patriarchy as well, giving his fellow cast members a series of gift-wrapped t-shirts. According to a recent video interview with the BBC, Gosling gave out shirts that said "When you Ken like lightning, you crash like thunder."