Denzel Washington Once Refused To Leave David Letterman's Couch – For A Great Reason

Once upon a time in late night television, it was customary for talk shows to fill up their couches as the evening's episode progressed. The first guest would do their segment and then move down a spot on the adjacent couch, making room for the next guest to yap with Johnny Carson, Dick Cavett or whoever. What with the barnacle presence of sidekick Ed McMahon, Carson's couch could get especially crowded some nights. Sometimes this got tense (like the time Burt Reynolds inexplicably went after "Double Dare" host Mark Summers on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno"); sometimes it was chaotic comedy bliss (which is what happens when you ask Carson to rein in the irrepressible duo of Robin Williams and Jonathan Winters); and sometimes it was just plain surreal (like Cavett pairing film critic Rex Reed with Mark Frechette and Daria Halperin, the vapidly beautiful leads of Michelangelo Antonioni's "Zabriskie Point").

This tradition started to fade out of fashion in the 1980s when "Late Night with David Letterman" introduced its one-guest-at-a-time approach. Letterman was a man of many gears. He could banter with the best comics out there, make sparkling small-talk with actors, navigate the moodiness of a true original like Harvey Pekar, and give a phony like Donald Trump all the room he needed to make a braying ass out of himself. So, it made sense that he didn't want to be distracted by keeping his first guest (who was typically the biggest name of the night) somehow involved in the conversation. And with the rise of overly protective power publicists like Pat Kingsley, he was just lucky to get an A-plus-lister like Tom Cruise on his show in the first place.

Letterman stuck with this formula when he brought "The Late Show with David Letterman" to CBS. As such, I was low-key blown away one winter evening in early 2008 when the episode's first guest, Denzel Washington, was still seated next to Letterman when they came back from the commercial break following his interview segment — especially because I knew who was coming on next. Was this really happening? Was the typically congenial, but occasionally feisty two-time Oscar winning Washington really going to leave himself vulnerable to shrapnel from legendary insult comic Don Rickles?

He was, and it was clear from the start of the segment that no one wanted this more than Washington.