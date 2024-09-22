One Of Denzel Washington's Best Scenes Ever Was Almost Very Different

Denzel Washington, one of the best actors of his generation, has been on a hot streak ever since he began acting in films in 1981. He had turned in dozens of great, memorable performances, typically playing stalwart, principled, and confident characters; it's rare that you'll find Washington playing a sniveling, weak-willed man. His role in Antoine Fuqua's 2001 cop drama "Training Day" was an aberration for Washington, as his character, Detective Alonzo Harris, committed open acts of violent corruption. He was the villain of the piece and a man who needed to be taught a lesson by his rookie sidekick, the overwhelmed Jake Hoyt, played by Ethan Hawke.

Despite his villainy, however, Alonzo was also a principled character who believed his violent corruption was ultimately an effective tool against his city's criminal underworld. "They build jails because of me," he says at one point. "Judges have handed out over 15,000 man-years of incarceration time based on my investigations, okay? My record speaks for itself."

At the end of "Training Day," Alonzo is in quite a pickle. He owes a huge amount of money to Russian gangsters as restitution for killing one of them, and Jake, whom Alonzo ordered to be assassinated, escapes and confronts him. Alonzo, out in public, declares that he is untouchable, but he knows he's been licked. Alonzo is then killed by the Russians, putting his reign of terror at an end.

There is some controversy over Alonzo's death in "Training Day." Fuqua once noted that his ending didn't test well among early-access audiences, as too many of them were fond of Washington and didn't want to see him killed. It seems that both Fuqua and Washington, however, felt that Alonzo being killed was the only way to end the movie. Washington spoke with NPR about "Training Day" back in 2013, and he talked about fighting for Alonzo's death, knowing that comeuppance was all he deserved.