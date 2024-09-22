Kurt Russell Had A Very Specific Goal When He Started Acting

As many may know, actor Kurt Russell began his professional screen career in 1963 when he was only 12 years old. He appeared in the Elvis Presley vehicle "It Happened at the World's Fair," wherein Russell's character was approached by the King and given a quarter to kick him in the shin. Elvis, you see, needed an excuse to visit a local nurse, and required a minor injury. The Russell character was only too happy to oblige.

Since then, Russell has enjoyed a prolonged and prolific acting career that has lasted to this day. Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, the young Russell was a golden child for Disney, appearing in a dozen movies for the company and becoming Disney's most profitable star. Now 73, Russell is currently appearing in the TV series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," and will soon play a notable role in an upcoming Smurfs feature film.

Russell has said multiple times, however, that he faced a fork in the road as a young performer, thanks to two options presented by his father. Kurt's father, Bing Russell, was a prolific TV guest star in his own right, playing the character of Clem on "Bonanza!," but also appearing in bit parts in many of the most popular shows of the 1950s and 1960s. He played the Monkees' manager in the show's pilot. Bing, however, only acted on the side, feeling his true career was in baseball. Bing Russell owned the Portland Mavericks, a class-A minor league team, and grew up around the New York Yankees in the 1930s. He was personal friends with Joe DiMaggio.

Kurt, then, had every opportunity to be a professional minor-league baseball player instead of an actor. And, indeed, there were times in Kurt's life when he felt baseball would be his path forward. Kurt talked about his nearness to baseball glory in a 2019 profile on the Major League Baseball website.