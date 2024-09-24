Tim Burton Didn't Know A Legendary Filmmaker Produced Sleepy Hollow Until He Saw The Trailer

American Zoetrope's filmography is kind of mind-boggling. Co-founded by "Movie Brats" Francis Ford Coppola and George Lucas in 1969, the distributor and production company has stayed pretty true to its mission statement of backing not just projects by Coppola and his family, but also experimental and international cinema. The list of directors that've had American Zoetrope in their corner at some point or another is just as extraordinary. There's Jean-Luc Godard, Akira Kurosawa, Wim Wenders, Paul Schrader, Agnieszka Holland, Hans-Jürgen Syberberg, Godfrey Reggio, Carroll Ballard, and, of course, Tim Burton. Wait, what?

It's true: At the peak of his powers in the 1990s, the ringmaster of the "macabre funhouse" (as /Film's BJ Colangelo has aptly put it) teamed up with Coppola's American Zoetrope for 1999's "Sleepy Hollow."

When you think about it, it's not so surprising that Coppola got in on Burton's creep-tastical revamp of Washington Irving's 1820 short story "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." Only seven years prior to that, Coppola had rendered his own maximalist Gothic horror retelling on the screen with "Bram Stoker's Dracula." Both films are gorgeously blood-drenched affairs that play their swooning romances and melodramatic machinations with a straight face (plus a little of Burton's puckish wit in the case of "Sleepy Hollow"), all the while relying heavily on old-school movie magic to realize their fantastical settings and characters (although "Dracula" goes to a much greater extreme with its use of in-camera trickery). Naturally, American Zoetrope was also behind Kenneth Branagh's own installment in the '90s canon of gonzo horror literary remakes with 1994's "Mary Shelley's Frankenstein."

At the same time, Coppola himself had absolutely nothing to do with the day-to-day making of "Sleepy Hollow." In fact, it wasn't until post-production that Burton even found out about his involvement with the film.