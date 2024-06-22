The Correct Order To Watch The Pumpkinhead Horror Franchise

Special effects master and creature creator Stan Winston is best known for making the monsters seen in such hit films as "The Terminator," "Invaders from Mars," "Aliens," "Alien Nation," "Predator," "Jurassic Park," "Congo," and "The Relic." He also provided makeup and other eerie beings for "The Thing," "Starman," "Edward Scissorhands," "Batman Returns," and "The Island of Dr. Moreau." He received an Oscar nomination in 1982 for his work on the robot comedy "Heartbeeps." His monsters indelibly changed genre cinema for decades, and his death in 2008 was an immeasurable loss.

Winston also directed a few notable projects. He directed the music videos for Guns N' Roses and Michael Jackson. Winston also helmed the amusement parks-only 3-D "Terminator" interquel "T2 3-D: Battle Across Time" in '96. Winston only ever directed two feature films: the very, very, very odd cop-teams-up-with-a-gnome comedy "A Gnome Named Gnorm" in 1990, and the horrifying monster revenge thriller "Pumpkinhead" in 1988.

"Pumpkinhead," while not terribly well-reviewed, contains one of the coolest horror movie monsters from its decade. The film is about a mourning father named Ed (Lance Henricksen) who lost his son to the reckless actions of a local biker gang. Ed goes to a local witch (!) hoping to find a supernatural revenge tool to use against the bikers. The witch uses her magic powers to transform a recently dead corpse into a spindly demon called Pumpkinhead. The monster proceeds to kill the bikers, allowing Ed to see the kills through the monster's eyes. Ed is a little overwhelmed by the violence, though, and aims to stop Pumpkinhead. The monster, however, will happily kill Ed too; its mission cannot be interrupted.

There was a straight-to-video "Pumpkinhead" sequel in 1994 and two additional straight-to-Syfy sequels in 2006 and 2007. Here are the four films in order.