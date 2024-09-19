Transformers One Ending Explained: An Ending And A Beginning

As cool as it is to see an origin story for Cybertron itself, to see the Matrix of Leadership play a big role in the story and get lore on the Primes, the crux of the movie lies in the falling out of D-16 and Orion Pax. We have seen plenty of villain origin stories that make them sympathetic, like "Cruella" and "Maleficent," but what "Transformers One" does is not turn Megatron into a misunderstood good guy, but rather a tragic figure radicalized by years of oppression and lies.

The movie recontextualizes the conflict of Autobots and Decepticons into a genuine clash of ideologies. D-16 is still a murderer, but he really wants what he thinks is best for his city, to tear down the corrupt institutions that had plagued Iacon for so long, but through fire and blood. This ends up being less Anakin and Obi-Wan and more Caesar and Koba in "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" — a clash between a leader who aspires to champion everyone and sees the best in those around him, and another who has simply seen the worst of the world for far too long to forgive or forget. It gives every movie that has come before it added context, and turns the destruction of Cybertron into a true tragedy.

This is especially true after the post-credit scene, which has Megatron brand himself and his followers with the iconic Decepticon purple symbol, but explaining that they're taking the name because they (and all of Cybertron) were deceived for too long, and will never be deceived again.

So where does the franchise go from here? The Quintessons are still out there and will likely come back. Will we see the Autobots and Decepticons team up? Quite likely, as it doesn't look probable that Megatron will go from wanting freedom for his followers to sacrificing them in an eternal war against Optimus Prime that quickly.