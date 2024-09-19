Transformers One Ending Explained: An Ending And A Beginning
This article contains massive spoilers for "Transformers One."
It's funny how long-lasting the "Transformers" series has been, having started out as a line of toys before evolving into a vast universe that has continued to tell exciting stories after 40 years — especially ones as varied as, say, the 1986 animated movie and the Michael Bay live-action adaptations. That being said, it's been a rough couple of years for the franchise as the live-action movies aren't the sure-fire box office hits they once were (but maybe the upcoming crossover with "G.I. Joe" will do the trick?).
Now, it's time for animation to save the franchise once again, because "Transformers One" is the best "Transformers" movie in decades. This is a movie that takes us back in time to tell a story inspired by biblical epics like "Ben-Hur" with a little "Revenge of the Sith" thrown in. But as good as the movie is, does it connect to the characters we know and love? Does it build up future stories? Here is how it all goes down and how it connects to the franchise viewers may already be somewhat familiar with seeing in live-action.
What you need to remember about Transformers One
"Transformers One" takes place thousands of years before Optimus Prime arrives on Earth as a refugee, before the All Spark and the Linkin Park song, before the Order of the Witwiccans, and before the destruction of Cybertron and the civil war that preceded it. Before there was Optimus Prime and Megatron, there was Orion Pax and D-16. Much like Obi-Wan and Anakin before the former cut the latter's limbs and throw him into lava, D-16 and Orion are best friends. The two are inseparable, and get in all sorts of trouble as they work as miners of Energon, an energy source for the planet Cybertron that had essentially evaporated years prior after a big war desolated the surface.
While Orion is desperate to rise above his station, D-16 fears getting in trouble and upsetting the status quo. Regardless, the two share one big thing in common — a big respect for Sentinel, the last of the 13 Primes after the others were killed by the alien species Quintessons. So imagine their surprise when, after discovering that the surface wasn't actually toxic, the two also discover that Sentinel is also a traitorous snake who sold out his own kind and made a deal with the Quintessons to stay in power.
The truth also tears a rift between the two friends, as the two contemplate what to do with the truth. Megatron wants to outright kill Sentinel for the pain he's caused all the citizens of Iacon City, while Orion Pax wants to expose the truth and get justice. Though they are still working together, the friendship is broken, their newfound powers simply exposing what was already there — mostly a deep anger and resentment on the side of D-16.
What happened at the end of Transformers One?
Things come to a boil when D-16 goes for the kill against Sentinel Prime, but Orion Pax jumps in and takes the blast. This is the last straw for D-16, who has honestly spent the entire movie saving Orion and covering for him, but no more. He rips Sentinel in half and lets Orion fall off a ledge. He won't outright kill him, but he doesn't save him either. That's when D-16 takes Sentinel's transformation cog (which used to belong to Megatronus Prime) and puts in on, renaming himself Megatron.
While all of this is happening, Orion falls and falls, through fire and water, from the lowest dungeon to the highest peak until he reaches the core of Cybertron and hears from Alpa Trion (leader of the Primes) who gives Orion the Matrix of Leadership, which turns Orion into Optimus Prime. It is now that we get a classic fight between Megatron and Optimus, as the latter takes the moral high ground, gives Megatron the "You were my brother, Anakin! I loved you!" speech and exiles him and his followers from Iacon rather than execute him. With the power of the Matrix, Optimus restarts the Energon flowing, restoring the planet, and he also gives all the miners transformation cogs — naming them all Autobots.
The movie ends with the Autobots rolling out onto the surface of Cybertron, as Optimus delivers another classic Optimus end-of-movie "I am Optimus Prime" speech warning all invaders to stay away (only without the Linkin Park song). Seems Optimus was always good at giving speeches.
What the ending of Transformers One mean
As cool as it is to see an origin story for Cybertron itself, to see the Matrix of Leadership play a big role in the story and get lore on the Primes, the crux of the movie lies in the falling out of D-16 and Orion Pax. We have seen plenty of villain origin stories that make them sympathetic, like "Cruella" and "Maleficent," but what "Transformers One" does is not turn Megatron into a misunderstood good guy, but rather a tragic figure radicalized by years of oppression and lies.
The movie recontextualizes the conflict of Autobots and Decepticons into a genuine clash of ideologies. D-16 is still a murderer, but he really wants what he thinks is best for his city, to tear down the corrupt institutions that had plagued Iacon for so long, but through fire and blood. This ends up being less Anakin and Obi-Wan and more Caesar and Koba in "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" — a clash between a leader who aspires to champion everyone and sees the best in those around him, and another who has simply seen the worst of the world for far too long to forgive or forget. It gives every movie that has come before it added context, and turns the destruction of Cybertron into a true tragedy.
This is especially true after the post-credit scene, which has Megatron brand himself and his followers with the iconic Decepticon purple symbol, but explaining that they're taking the name because they (and all of Cybertron) were deceived for too long, and will never be deceived again.
So where does the franchise go from here? The Quintessons are still out there and will likely come back. Will we see the Autobots and Decepticons team up? Quite likely, as it doesn't look probable that Megatron will go from wanting freedom for his followers to sacrificing them in an eternal war against Optimus Prime that quickly.