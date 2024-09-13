The Will Smith Animated Movie That's Thriving On Netflix's Top Charts

Huge news, fellow "Shark Tale" fans: It's finally our time to shine. The animated 2004 movie starring Will Smith and Robert De Niro recently made the leap to Netflix, and according to streaming data numbers site Flix Patrol, it's currently topping the charts. Specifically, as of this writing, it's number one on the kids' movies viewership chart and number five on the overall movies viewership chart, having beat out more recent family-friendly hits like "Sonic the Hedgehog," "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," and "Trolls Band Together" on both lists.

On Netflix's own Top 10 site, "Shark Tale" sits in the number 7 position on the top movies list, mostly bested in viewership numbers by new Netflix original movies like Jeremy Saulnier's thriller "Rebel Ridge" and Lee Daniels' possession flick "The Deliverance." This week's top dog on the kids' film front, "Shark Tale" debuted on Netflix on September 1, 2024 and has been in the top 10 list for four weeks running, according to Netflix's data.

While streamers' self-reported data is never as transparent as we wish it was, it makes sense for "Shark Tale" to top the charts: It's a lot of fun and nothing like the kids' movies being made today. Released just a year after "Finding Nemo," the animated feature about a fish named Oscar was a weird contrast to that movie's wholesome ocean adventure, but it found its audience to the tune of $375 million worldwide despite pretty abysmal reviews from critics. The movie's initial reception is understandable: As a zany, diverse story told from specific (albeit stereotype-courting) cultural points of view, "Shark Tale" was the opposite of the broad, "universal" animated movies the world seemed hungry for at the time. Its plot also defies convention for kids' movies in a pretty bizarre, engrossing way.