A Fart Ruined One Of Paul Thomas Anderson's Impressive Long Takes In Boogie Nights

Paul Thomas Anderson was 26 years old when he, in the words of Ebby Calvin LaLoosh, announced his presence with authority. "Boogie Nights" was as familiar as it was revolutionary. Any kid who'd received an unofficial film school degree via their local movie theaters, video stores, and whatever pay cable channels to which their parents subscribed were fluent in Anderson's heightened cinematic language. We knew every reference, every lifted technique, and were certain that this brilliantly bratty mash note to the moving image would change the medium forever. A whole generation of young filmmakers suddenly had license to tell stories in their heavily referential yet deeply personal manner. For better or worse, we saw the world through the lens of a camera and/or the flickering light of a movie theater projector. We lived, we loved, we got our hearts broken and our asses kicked, and we were determined to tell our stories on the big screen.

Only less than .1% of us succeeded, but the Gen Xers that broke through (e.g. Anderson, Edgar Wright, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Wes Anderson) knocked out some of the best films of the last 30 years and, in several cases, ever made.

Of course, they couldn't do it alone. Filmmaking is a collaborative process that requires the sweat and creative input of artists and crew members. Everyone needs to be on the same page, driving at the same goal — and when something goes wrong during a complicated take, especially one that's unfolding precisely as staged, folks need to take a deep breath and reset.

Which brings us to the fart that literally blew a take of one of the most complicated oners in Anderson's "Boogie Nights."