What's The Deal With William H. Macy's Hilariously Flubbed Line In Boogie Nights?

Paul Thomas Anderson's 1997 Oscar darling "Boogie Nights" took place from 1977 through 1984, when the fun-loving, sexed-up cocaine-and-porn party of the 1970s rapidly withered into the selfish, burned-out, uptight, moralistic Reagan era. Anderson showed a great deal of respect for the hard work and even artistry that went into shooting adult featured on 35mm film, but he was careful to show that there were always cracks in the system, little fissures where misery and angst were leaking in.

The central symbol of the encroaching misery of "Boogie Nights" came in the form of "Little Bill" Thompson (William H. Macy), the assistant director to celebrated porn director Jack Horner (Burt Reynolds). Little Bill was always present at Horner's wild porn parties, where most everyone was having a wonderful time. He was unhappy, however, because his wife (Nina Hartley, a real adult film star) consistently had sex with younger men, often openly in front of dozens of others. Whenever Little Bill confronted his wife, mid-coitus, she would merely ask that she be left alone to continue her exhibitionism.

During one part, when Little Bill saw his wife was showing off, he walked away, distraught. He was approached by cameraman Kurt (Ricky Jay) about an unrelated matter, and Little John was unable to discuss it. "My f***ing wife," he says, "has an a** in her c*** in the driveway, Kurt. Alright? I'm sorry that my thoughts are not on the photography of the film we're shooting tomorrow."

The transposition of "a**" and "c***," it seems, wasn't in Anderson's script. It was a genuine flub from Macy. In 2022, Macy was interviewed by Vulture, and the actor revealed that he flubbed the line multiple times, each time without noticing. Luckily, Anderson liked it, feeling it fit the character. It made its way into the final cut of "Boogie Nights."